GOSHEN — Goshen College students, faculty and community members will focus on the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and explore the theme “Voices in the Movement,” with Dr. Vilna Bashi Treitler, a visual artist and professor of sociology at Northwestern University, during the campus’ annual public celebration events Jan. 16-17, 2022.
Featured events for King Celebration weekend begin Jan. 16, at 9:30 a.m. with a special church service in the Church-Chapel, featuring a sermon by Dr. Treitler titled “To Set at Liberty Those Who Are Oppressed,” followed by a discussion, according to a news release.
The King Celebration Arts Competition will take place the evening of Jan. 16, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Church-Chapel. This competition is open to Goshen College and high school students in Elkhart County. Categories include short film, spoken word/performance, musical piece, and 2D or 3D visual art.
Entries will be juried by a panel of community members. Each category will include monetary prize winners in the amounts of $200 (first place) and $100 (second place) and certificates representing their award level. All student entries must be submitted by: Monday, January 10, 2022 to be considered.
On Jan. 17, at 10 a.m., the college will hold the 2021 King Celebration convocation, featuring Dr. Treitler, who will speak about “Domination and Oppression: Theories and Queries.” Breakout sessions will take place at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. A prayer service will be held that afternoon, at 4 p.m., in the Church-Chapel, the release said.
These events are free and open to the public. For more information visit www.goshen.edu/mlk.
For the contest for visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSccmN6sPPFA1AeuKonKqJIJat8_oaHWjYKVrdsFrfoMt4yJSg/viewform.
