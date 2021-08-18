Vintage Power Show runs Friday and Saturday

WAKARUSA – Antiques and agriculture, heritage and harvest. It’s all part of the annual autumn commemoration that is once again returning to the Wakarusa Historical Museum this coming weekend.
This year’s Vintage Power Show will be taking place on Friday and Saturday, on the grounds of the Museum, which is located at 403 E. Wabash Ave., just southeast of downtown Wakarusa. There is no charge to visit the show, but donations are always graciously accepted.
The activities and attractions will begin at noon on Friday, when registration begins for those wishing to participate in the classic vehicle exhibition. “If It Goes, It Shows” is the motto for all entrants whose machines predate 1980. Anything ranging from tractors, trucks, cars, boats, and farm implements is eligible for display. At 5 p.m. on Friday evening, there will also be a farm stock tractor pull on the museum’s pull track. The featured manufacturer for the 2021 Vintage Power Show is International Harvester.
Against the backdrop of the dusky sunset sky on Friday night, a Spark Show will add a dazzling spectacle of light to wind down the evening. The show will begin sometime after 9 p.m., as it becomes dark enough to witness the show.
Food vendors from across the community will be selling their unique specialty items, including pork burgers from the Wakarusa Lions Club, a food truck from Bethel Missionary Church, and homemade ice cream crafted by Wilbur Miller. There will also be several local artisans and collectors on hand to sell their handcrafted wares and other treasures.
The local historic preservation organization known as Power from the Past will be offering various demonstrations over the course of both days, including wheat threshing, baling, buzz sawing, wood carving, and blacksmithing. The 7th Indiana Light Artillery, which is a group of Civil War event portrayers, will have re-enactments and cannon firing. Guests will be able to sample a cup of freshly pressed apple cider, and will also be welcome to take a tour of several museum structures, all free of charge. On Saturday afternoon, there will be a free Dyno Machine from noon until 4 p.m.
As a flourish to the conclusion of the festivities, there will be a classic car cruise-in, where riders will be invited to join in the tradition of the parade, which will travel through the downtown corridor before heading west toward Miller’s Senior Living.
Sponsorship for the Vintage Power Show has been provided by Schwartz Electric, Jenkins Auto/NAPA, Grandma’s Pantry, Hartman Electric, Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Homes, ZimmerMetal Sales, Glen’s Tire, Monteith’s Best One, New to You Consignment, the Wakarusa Maple Syrup Festival, Wakarusa Chamber of Commerce, the Wakarusa Historical Society, and the Wakarusa/Nappanee Joint Chamber Golf Outing.
For more information, visit http://www.wakarusachamber.com or call (574) 862-4344. Folks can also e-mail chamber@wakarusachamber.com or check out the Vintage Power Show page on Facebook.
