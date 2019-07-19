GOSHEN — Each year, on the Elkhart County 4-H Fair’s Veterans' Day, the fair presents a program to celebrate the men and women who have served in the United States military.
This year’s Veterans' Day welcomed veterans ranging from Korean War to currently active military personnel. Differing from programs in the past, this year’s veterans celebration was geared toward Vietnam veterans, those who were attacked and abhorred by society when they returned home.
John Bickel, Vietnam veteran and hospice volunteer, stood on the Heritage Park stage at the fairgrounds and spoke of the anti-war movement’s effect on Vietnam vets returning home from combat.
“When I returned to the United States from Vietnam, I took a cab from the airport. Realizing I was a Vietnam vet, the cab driver asked me, “Did you kill any babies over there?” At that point I told him to just get me to where I was going,” Bickel said.
One Vietnam vet sat stoically, in the audience alone, proudly wearing his Vietnam veteran cap.
“It’s taken over 50 years to recognize Vietnam vets. It’s about time,” Bill Holdgrafer, Elkhart resident and Vietnam vet, said.
Holdgrafer grew despondent as he continued to speak.
“We should have never been over there. All those men died for nothing. But they should be honored,” he said.
Quilts of valor, a new honor this year, were presented to three men who served during the Vietnam conflict. The recipients were Steve Schermerhorn, Ken Pletcher and Wayne Kramer. The quilts were hand-sewn by local volunteers.
Goshen Health and Hospice became the sponsor of the day this year, after starting a veteran volunteer program where veterans are given an opportunity to work with terminally ill veterans.
According to Denny Templeton, a new hospice volunteer and Vietnam veteran, he is very excited about volunteering and is looking forward to helping veterans who are nearing the end of their lives. Many hospice volunteers and workers agree that in many cases, terminally ill veterans are more likely to talk with other veterans about their traumatic experiences. Many Vietnam veterans are unable to let go of the horrors of the war and the guilt and shame they carry with them as a result of the anti-war movement, Bickel said.
“When I was at the airport about to ship out to Vietnam, I saw some writing on one of the terminal walls. The wall was clean except for this one small message, written by an unknown soldier,” Bickel said, tears congregating in his eyes as he painfully illustrated the sadness of the Vietnam War.
“It read: If I should die in Vietnam, I hope that just one person remembers that I once lived.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.