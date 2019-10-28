TOPEKA — The 8-year-old victim of a recent house fire was described as extremely compassionate and polite Monday by the principal of the school she attended.
Melody Gangwer was found on the second floor of her home at 215 W. Pine St., after firefighters with the Topeka Fire Department were called to the home at approximately 7:15 p.m. Friday.
The fire originated in the front upstairs bedroom, according to Topeka Fire Chief Stewart Bender.
Law enforcement officers reportedly arrived on scene prior to the fire department and attempted to make entry to the second floor of the home, but were unsuccessful due to heavy smoke and heat conditions.
Upon arriving at the scene at approximately 7:22 p.m., firefighters made entry to the second floor of the home where the girl was located and passed her through a window to awaiting rescue personnel.
Gangwer was transported to a local hospital before being airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital, where she later died from her injuries.
“She loved coming to school and she was extremely compassionate toward everyone,” Topeka Elementary School Principal Becky Siegel said in a news release from Westview School Corp. “She worked hard and she was very polite. Melody always had a hug ready to share with me.”
According to the school corporation's statement, Westview school counselors, local pastors and support staff were on hand to help students and staff with the grieving process throughout the week.
The girl’s teacher, Kendra Helmkamp, echoed those of her principal.
“Melody came into the classroom each day with a soft, sweet smile that would light up the room,” Helmkamp said. “She was consistently reading light-hearted books and loved sharing the silliest parts through fits of laughter and giggles. Melody had a kind and gentle spirit and never left the school without a hug goodbye.”
Westview School Corp. in its news release described the girl's as someone "who we all loved. We will miss her."
Visitation for Melody Gangwer will take place from 2-8 p.m. Friday at First Church of God, 777 N. Detroit St., LaGrange. The funeral will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.