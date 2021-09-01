Firefighters tie a cable to the back end of a pick-up truck that was recovered from under water at Goshen Dam Pond on Wednesday afternoon. “We had a call that came in through our dispatch center that advised that a vehicle had gone into the dam here,” Assistant Goshen Police Chief Shawn Turner said at the scene, adding that no criminal activity is currently suspected regarding the incident. He added that it was not treated as an active situation and the investigation will continue.
Vehicle recovered from Goshen dam pond
Joseph Weiser is a photojournalist for The Goshen News. Contact him at joseph.weiser@goshennews.com or at 574-533-2151, ext. 240328.
React to this story:
Tags
Trending Video
Joseph Weiser
Photojournalist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
TOPEKA [mdash] Ervin H. Fry, 82, Topeka, died at 12:10 p.m., Monday, Aug. 30, at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on April 2, 1939, in Yoder, Kansas, to Harvey and Elizabeth (Miller) Fry. On Dec. 13, 1962, in Topeka, he married Barbara Ellen Frey. She survives…
MILLERSBURG [mdash] Samuel "Sam" Jr. Mast, 75, of Millersburg, died at 12:45 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 31, at his residence. He was born Jan. 3, 1946, in Middlebury, to Sam A. and Susie (Bontrager) Mast. On Dec. 14, 1967, in Topeka, he married Gertie E. Miller. She survives. Survivors in addition …
Most Popular
Articles
- Fairfield schools respond to video of teens making racist comments
- Missing Syracuse teen found safe in Florida
- 'That's our golden boy.' Grewe family watches Sam win gold medal at Paralympics
- PREP FOOTBALL: Kercher kicks her way into record books; Goshen routs Clay
- UPDATE: Child killed during Friday shooting in Elkhart identified
- 2-year-old shot to death; suspect shot by police
- Hospital ERs frequently send ambulances elsewhere
- Suspect arrested shortly after man shot, killed in Elkhart
- Grandmother, aunt charged in disappearance of Syracuse teen
- POLICE NEWS: Two injured in crash near New Paris
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.