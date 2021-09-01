Vehicle recovered from Goshen dam pond

Firefighters tie a cable to the back end of a pick-up truck that was recovered from underwater at Goshen Dam Pond on Wednesday afternoon. “We had a call that came in through our dispatch center that advised that a vehicle had gone into the dam here,” Assistant Goshen Police Chief Shawn Turner said at the scene, adding that no criminal activity is currently suspected regarding the incident. He added that it was not treated as an active situation and the investigation will continue.

Joseph Weiser is a photojournalist for The Goshen News. Contact him at joseph.weiser@goshennews.com or at 574-533-2151, ext. 240328.

