Our loft windows in Valencia, Spain, open up onto a blue sky.
We step outside. Up here, on the 6th floor, our deck is a little corner of paradise. The warm sun hits our faces as we sit and slowly wake up. We have a long walk on our schedule but first we relax and breathe in the city air. The smell of coffee and fried food reaches up and we stand and look down upon the awakening streets below. Time stands still for a minute.
But now, we’re ready to go.
First, we go down the 96 steps from our apartment door to street level. Then, we open the large wooden door to the mostly pedestrian street outside. As we head to the right, the old city gate stands guard. Just beyond it, we cross the busy street and veer right and down the old stone steps to the large garden below.
The Jardín de Turia meanders along what was once the riverbed of the Turia river. Over nine kilometers long, it edges the old city center and emerges close to the sea. We start our walk about halfway through the garden and as we follow the paths, we pass under the many bridges that span it: some are hundreds of years old made of stone, others are recent featuring modern designs and metal.
Down below, where we walk, palm trees sway, flowers still bloom. Only the sycamores show any sign that it’s autumn.
As we get closer to the Mediterranean Sea, the modern City of Arts and Sciences looms ahead. With its fantastic architecture and glowing white tiles, it’s quite a contrast to the old city where we are staying.
When we see the huge “strings” of the Harp Bridge, a huge modern cable-stayed bridge, it’s time for us to climb back up to street level. We cross the bridge in the pedestrian lane and continue through the garden on the other side.
Our final destination is Casa Montaña, our favorite tapas bar in Valencia. To reach it, we now plunge into the Cabanyal neighborhood. Here, the houses are only a few stories high. It’s where the fishermen and their families lived. The tile-fronted houses gleam in the sun as we stroll towards the small sign that indicates our destination.
It’s 2:30 in the afternoon. We’re exactly on time for Spanish lunch. No outdoor tables here, but tables inside are spaced out and everyone wears the mask as required. In this 175 year old establishment, old wooden wine barrels line the walls.
We tuck into a corner of the marble bar, away from other customers, and order some water and wine. Our feet are ready to rest after our four mile walk. Then, we order our favorite tapas here which include a plate of melt-in-your-mouth pork loin slices that we eat with a hunk of sourdough bread.
In this place, it’s about taking your time and enjoying the food and the conversation. Lunch is a two-hour affair, enough time for the locals to really take a break away from work and to return refreshed.
At 4, we’re ready to leave as the tapas bar closes. Casa Montaña never disappoints: wonderful atmosphere, on the spot service, high quality food, and reasonable prices. We will try to come back one more time before we head back across the ocean.
Meanwhile, we say our “Gracias” and our “Luego” and head back out into the Valencia sun. We’ll take the Metro to get home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.