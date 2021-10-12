Vacant warehouse damaged in Elkhart fire

As many as 14 area fire departments responded to a fire Tuesday at a vacant building in the 28000 block of La Rue Street in Elkhart. The call for the fire came in shortly before 2:30 p.m., according to an Elkhart County dispatcher. No injuries were reported, and the extent of the damage to the building had not been determined as of press time.

 Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News

