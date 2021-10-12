As many as 14 area fire departments responded to a fire Tuesday at a vacant building in the 28000 block of La Rue Street in Elkhart. The call for the fire came in shortly before 2:30 p.m., according to an Elkhart County dispatcher. No injuries were reported, and the extent of the damage to the building had not been determined as of press time.
Vacant building damaged in Elkhart fire
Joseph Weiser is a photojournalist for The Goshen News. Contact him at joseph.weiser@goshennews.com or at 574-533-2151, ext. 240328.
Joseph Weiser
Photojournalist
