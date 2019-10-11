GOSHEN — ULEAD hosted its second annual fundraiser, Rocktober, Oct. 2 at Bread & Chocolate.
Guests were treated to live music from Chris Worth (Fort Wayne), plus games including CD toss, Shake Your Tail Feather, Pin the Tail on the Grammy and Rockband. Raffle prizes from local merchants were given away during the event.
Rubin Nieto, area director at the Boys & Girls Club of Elkhart County, shared his experiences working with ULEAD, a leadership training company, and how the two non-profits work together in the communities they serve. ULEAD President Ritch Hochstetler, said, “We are always grateful to share what we do. We are very grateful for the community support we received during the event and year-round. The local support allows us to continue impacting the lives and organizations of area educators, youth workers, youth, coaches and managers.” He added, “We are truly blessed to have the support we do.”
At the fundraiser, ULEAD was able to raise money, which be used to provide discounts on services and pro bono work throughout the year.
ULEAD was founded in 1999 at the Oakwood Park Resort in Syracuse. At that time, the organization offered week-long camps and learning experiences to grow character, skills, spirituality and youth leadership. Now, 20 years since its founding, ULEAD has grown into an evidence-based leadership training company that serves adults, groups, and youth from around the Midwest.
To learn more about ULEAD, its work and its team, visit uleadinc.org or contact the ULEAD office at 574-696-1085.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.