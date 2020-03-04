GOSHEN — A man and a woman watching geese at the Goshen Dam Pond area ended up in the millrace at 10:19 a.m. Wednesday.
According to Goshen Fire Chief Dan Sink, the two were in their Chevrolet Trailblazer watching geese when the vehicle went into the millrace rear first. They managed to get out of the submerged vehicle by themselves and climbed on top of it, he said. Goshen fire deployed a Rapid Deployment Craft to transport the victims to shore.
The vehicle, driven by Larry Stump was removed from the water. The driver and his passenger stated they were uninjured but we're transported to the hospital as precaution. Mr. Stump stated that his foot slipped as he was backing causing the vehicle to accelerate backward into the water.
According to Goshen Fire Captain Bruce Nethercutt, there were no oils and leaks into the millrace, but they were prepared to handle that if necessary. Nethercutt also stated that Goshen Fire assisted Thompson Towing with hooking the towing cables to the vehicle to remove it from water.
