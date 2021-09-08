NAPPANEE – A former Wisconsin police officer and a former legislative body youth advisor were both sworn in as the newest police reserves at Tuesday’s Nappanee Council meeting.
Julius Rhodes, currently living in Mishawaka, was a former police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Courten “Court” Clark was the very first legislative body youth advisor from Northwood High School to the council in 2017.
“And I’m back here,” he said with a laugh.
Mayor Phil Jenkins said the reserves were approved at a board of works meeting in July. He swore both of the new reserves at the end of the meeting.
Rezoning ordinance approved
The council passed a rezoning ordinance on first reading. Todd Nunemaker, city planner, presented the ordinance. The petitioner, Newcomer Service is asking for a zoning change for three parcels from Residential (R1) to Business (B2) to expand the business.
The plan commission sent on the recommendation to the council. Nunemaker said it was brought up at the last council meeting but it wasn’t in ordinance form. Due to time constraints he asked that the council suspend the rules and hear the ordinance on second reading.
The council agreed and passed the ordinance on second reading as well. Two of the parcels are across the street from Newcomer Service on South Main Street and the third is on South Elm Street.
Department reports
Street Superintendent Brent Warren told the council that Phend & Brown started milling US Hwy 6 and he wanted the public to know that there would be some parking spaces downtown marked no parking so they could complete their work. Once they do, Warren said parking would be allowed again until they start paving, which should be the beginning of next week. Warren said this is an Indiana Department of Transportation project.
Park Superintendent Chris Davis said work on South Park is moving along. Council Member Dana Hollar asked when the project would be completed. Davis said it’s scheduled to be completed this fall but the swing set and some other equipment are on back order. Council Member Ben Leavitt asked if there was a timeline on the back orders and Davis said some are scheduled three-four weeks and others six-eight weeks. Mayor Jenkins asked if they’d install the equipment as it came in or all at once. Davis said they’d likely install it all at once.
Davis said some things depend on weather conditions, too so that could delay completion until spring but either way “there’ll be a lot of progress”.
Clerk-Treasurer Jeff Knight said the first budget reading will be at the next council meeting.
In other business:
• Mayor Jenkins said a caucus to replace council-at-large Denny Miller is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 17 at 4 p.m. After the meeting he said he was aware of three or four people who had expressed interest but he wasn’t sure whether they followed through by filing.
• The council heard the annual Sept. 11 Ride to Remember is scheduled to go through town at 1:10 pm on Sept. 11. The fire department will have the ladder truck with the flag on it for them to ride under.
