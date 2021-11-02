At least two people were injured in a three vehicle crash at the 100 mile marker of the Indiana Toll Road at approximately 4:25 p.m. Tuesday. A Command Chief with the Bristol Fire Department said the crash involved two semis and a pickup truck, with one victim taken by helicopter and another by ground to area hospitals, and the crash resulted in traffic backups. Updates to follow as they become available.

