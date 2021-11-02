At least two people were injured in a three vehicle crash at the 100 mile marker of the Indiana Toll Road at approximately 4:25 p.m. Tuesday. A Command Chief with the Bristol Fire Department said the crash involved two semis and a pickup truck, with one victim taken by helicopter and another by ground to area hospitals, and the crash resulted in traffic backups. Updates to follow as they become available.
Two injured in Toll Road crash, traffic backed up
