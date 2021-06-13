Two people were injured in this three-vehicle accident which took place at approximately 3:03 p.m. Saturday, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office news release. The accident took place at the intersection of C.R. 42 and Ind. 19. Both victims were transported to area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries, and the driver of one of the vehicles was cited for never receiving a driver’s license and for disregarding a stop sign.
Two injured in Saturday wreck
Joseph Weiser is a photojournalist for The Goshen News. Contact him at joseph.weiser@goshennews.com or at 574-533-2151, ext. 328.
