NAPPANEE — Equipment issues resulted in fires at businesses in Nappanee and Elkhart. The fire in Nappanee injured two people early Monday morning.
Employees at Quality Hardwood Sales Inc. were doing maintenance work on a staining machine when a spark apparently ignited vapors from varnish and sawdust, which caused an explosion and flash fire at the facility, 493 Shawnee St., around 6:30 a.m., Nappanee Fire Chief Don Lehman said.
Firefighters responded and found heavy smoke in the building. Lehman said the fire was extinguished quickly, but the situation took about an hour to bring under control while crews ventilated smoke from the building to determine the extent of the damage. The staining machine itself was damaged as well as parts of the building, including, he believed, part of the dust collector system.
Lehman believed two employees were injured, but he didn’t know to extent. They were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.
Prior to that incident, a heating unit apparently caused a small fire at a Patrick Industries plant in Elkhart Sunday morning.
An off-duty Elkhart firefighter heard a sprinkler alarm, saw smoke coming from the company’s Adorn division facility, 1808 W. Hively Ave., and called 911 around 9:10 a.m., the fire department said in a news release.
Firefighters responded and found smoke in the building. They learned its sprinkler system had doused the fire, and it was under control in about 10 minutes from when the call was made, the release shows.
An investigation showed a gas-fired heating unit had ignited saw dust next to some storage racking, damaging products on the racks. The building was not considered damaged, the release shows.
Goshen also responded to two house fires.
Goshen firefighters were called to 415 East Street at 10:46 p.m. Sunday. No injuries were reported.
They also responded to a house fire at 111 E. Middlebury St. at 3:27 a.m. Monday.
