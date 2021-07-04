Two injured in Kosciusko County wreck

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision in southern Kosciusko County on Saturday morning.
According to the preliminary results of an investigation, April Lloyd, 41, of Silver Lake, was traveling southbound on CR 600 W, approaching SR 14, in a Ford Fusion at approximately 10:44 a.m., said Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Sgt. Christopher M. Francis in a news release.
Lloyd failed to yield to a Ford Ranger, driven by Amber High, 19, also of Silver Lake, traveling eastbound on SR 14; which struck the passenger side of Lloyd’s Fusion. The vehicles came to rest on the southeast side of the intersection.
Both Lloyd and Cheryl High, 54, also of Silver Lake and a passenger in the Ranger, were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, according to the release, while Amber High was treated and released at the scene.
