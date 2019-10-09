INDIANAPOLIS — Two Goshen educators were among a group of teachers, principals and system leaders to be named to National Institute for Excellence in Teaching’s new Steering Committee and Educator Advisory Board.
Serving on the Steering Committee will be Lori Line, executive director of Talent Development and Management for Goshen Community Schools.
Serving on the Educator Advisory Board will be Lauren Moore, master teacher at West Goshen Elementary School, part of Goshen Community Schools.
On Wednesday, Dr. Candice McQueen, CEO of NIET, announced the appointments, which will bring together teachers and administrators from across the country to support NIET as it expands its work.
These groups will inform NIET’s work year-round to develop innovations and advance policies that have a direct impact on the classroom, according to information provided by NIET. The teachers, principals and system leaders will lend their on-the-ground expertise from diverse educational backgrounds and settings to foster collaboration and further the development of support for high-quality teaching. Both groups officially kicked off their work Wednesday through meetings and discussions with NIET senior staff.
“The power of our partnerships is the opportunity to collaborate, reflect, and advance together,” McQueen said. “Learning from educators and leaders who put visions into action are central to this process and to our growth as an organization. The contributions of NIET’s Steering Committee and Educator Advisory Board will benefit hundreds of thousands of peers nationwide.”
While NIET has long had a formal advisory group of teachers and leaders informing its work, this year, NIET formed a new Steering Committee to provide strategic thinking and vision-setting to help NIET meet the needs of teachers, leaders and students at large, according to information provided by NIET. The new Steering Committee consists of 14 leaders from districts, organizations, state agencies and universities.
