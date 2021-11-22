Two people have been arrested following a domestic battery incident in the presence of a minor.
At 6:49 p.m. Saturday Goshen Police responded to a report of a physical altercation at 631 N. Main St. At the scene, they found that Joshua Randall, 41, and Genie Erhart, 37, had gotten into a physical altercation with each other. Both sustained minor injuries that did not require medical attention.
Both were charged with domestic battery in the presence of a minor and taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
THEFTS
• Doug Cline, Elkhart, told Goshen police he discovered someone had stolen catalytic converters from three vehicles on the property of Byron’s Car Care, 1502 Virginia St., Goshen, at 9:09 a.m. Friday.
• An employee of Wings Etc., 2815 Gateway South Drive, Goshen, told Goshen police someone stole items from the business at 10:26 a.m. Friday.
• An employee of Bailey Brothers Auto Repair, 1607 Elkhart Road, Goshen, told Goshen police someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle at the business sometime between Tuesday morning and Friday afternoon.
FRAUD
• Alejandra Cortes Munoz, Goshen, told Goshen police she discovered a fraudulent charge on her debit card at 11:46 a.m. Friday.
CRASHES
• A Rochester man and woman were injured when they were struck by a vehicle while walking east on Lincoln Avenue at the Main Street/U.S. 33 crosswalk at 2:29 p.m. Friday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Kurtis D. Fry, 17, 9575 W. 650 S., Topeka, was driving his vehicle west on Lincoln Avenue and attempted to turn south onto Main Street/U.S. 33, striking the two pedestrians as they were walking in the crosswalk. Dolores McKim, 72, 2547 White Tail Drive, Rochester, suffered an elbow injury, while Keith McKim, 73, of the same address, complained of pain to his shoulder and upper arm area. They were checked out at Goshen Hospital. Fry was uninjured.
• A Goshen woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 2:02 p.m. Friday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Tianna Lee, 35, 2932 Elkhart Road, Apt. 203, Goshen, was exiting the private drive at 701 W. Pike St. turning east when she reportedly failed to yield the right of way and collided with a second vehicle heading west in the southernmost lane of West Pike Street. Lee complained of pain in her right knee as a result of the collision and was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment. The driver of the second vehicle, Shane Burkholder, 29, 23156 Fredrick Circle, Elkhart, was uninjured.
ARRESTS
• Cort Cline, 27, 2745 Benham Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft after officers were called to Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, Goshen, to investigate a report of shoplifting at 5:08 p.m. Friday. He was booked into the county jail.
• Lacey Hart, 22, 301 Middlebury St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a legend drug following a traffic stop in the 300 block of Washington Street at 11:28 p.m. Friday.
• Isaac Garfias, 22, 664 N. Wildflower St., Bristol, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of Chicago Avenue and Harrison Street at 3:28 a.m. Saturday. He was booked into the county jail.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Bradley Chokey, Goshen, told Goshen police he noticed several vehicles parked in the 900 block of South Main Street had been damaged at around 2:56 a.m. Saturday.
