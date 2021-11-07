INDIANAPOLIS — Four area high school marching bands marched on the football field Saturday for a statewide competition event.
Two area bands, Fairfield Marching Pride and the NorthWood Red Regiment, neared the very top, making the rank of number two in Class D and C, respectively, at the Indiana State School Music Association Finals.
The event took place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, where two other area schools, the Concord Minutemen and the Jimtown Jimmies, reached the rank of number four in Class B and the rank of number 10 in Class C, respectively.
The annual event was sponsored by Music Travel Consultants, with Supporting Sponsorships by Band Shoppe and Paige’s Music, according to a ISSMA news release.
”Indiana high school marching bands consistently rank among the nation’s finest and this is widely known as one of the very best state high school marching band events in the country,” the release said.
