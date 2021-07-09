Troyer 'honored' to serve as parade Grand Marshal

Seemingly unassuming, Bob Troyer, this year’s Elkhart County 4H Fair parade grand marshal appears more comfortable in his work behind the scenes for the fair than having attention centered on him.
Yet all the hard work he’s done is one of the reasons that Elkhart County 4H Fair Board President Trent Hostetler chose Troyer as grand marshal.
“He helps out a lot at the fairgrounds in one way or another — he’s out there almost every day, so I felt he was the right one to be honored this year,” Hostetler explained.
Hostetler said there are no criteria to choosing the grand marshal. It’s up to the president to choose.
“Ever since I came on the board Bob has been a huge supporter of mine — always encouraging — especially as this (his presidency) has become two years,” Hostetler said. “He’s been hugely supportive of me personally.”
Bob was raised on a dairy farm in Nebraska but has lived in Goshen for over 40 years. He and his wife Sue have three sons, all who live in the area, and five grandchildren ranging from elementary age to college age. Bob worked over 36 years in the asphalt business and he and Sue are now retired.
Their sons were involved in 4-H for a few years as they were growing up and Bob joined the fair board in 1997. He was fair board president in 2008 and has served on numerous committees over the years including helping with parking, which he describes as “a huge undertaking”. He’s also helped with maintenance and mowing.
“I’ve been doing a lot of mowing and I just come out and help wherever I can,” he said.
Hostetler confirmed that.
“We have a lot of acreage to mow,” he said. “Bob helps with that and is currently working on an asphalt repair project. He’s just there whenever we need help.”
Surprised and Honored
Troyer said he received the news of being chosen as grand marshal in mid-June.
“I was quite surprised — I certainly didn’t expect anything like that,” he said. “But it’s certainly an honor to have someone ask you.”
Bob said he thinks 4H is a great experience for kids and they generally have a couple of thousand kids involved each year.
“It’s a great learning experience for them as they’re growing up,” he said. “The friendships that are formed as well as the responsibility of the projects — whether that’s animals or cooking or baking — it’s a good learning experience for them.”
He noted that the kids come from different schools around the county so the new friendships that are formed
“Some last forever and a lot (of the kids) come back and get involved however they can,” he said.
Bob said some of his favorite fair activities are some of the concerts and the rodeo — an event he’s gained an appreciation for over the years.
“We’ll have some good entertainment,” he said, also reflecting on his favorite fair food. “If I had to pick I guess pork burgers — I could do some damage with them.”
He likes all the animals and said he’s happiest at the fair “when the parking lots are full and people are eating lots of food.”
After having to cancel the fair last year due to COVID-19, there’s some uncertainty about this year’s fair. Something that Hostetler said he and Troyer have in common is a presidency started in crisis.
Hostetler explained that Bob became president the week a major fire broke out at the fairgrounds. The fire in September 2007 destroyed the Nelson’s Golden Glow building and three other buildings on food row and damaged five others the day of the Mennonite Relief Sale.
Hostetler said the presidential transition occurs October 1, so Troyer’s presidency began right after that fire. Hostetler was named fair board president last year, but because of the fair’s cancellation, his presidency was extended.
“Our presidencies started with catastrophes so there was extra stress dealing with those things — we had that in common,” he said.
Hostetler said he’s “looking forward to the community coming back and celebrating the county fair.”
“It’s a great community and we have tremendous support from the businesses and from the community,” he said. “We survived the pandemic and we’re going to have fun!”
Grand Marshal Troyer shared similar sentiments.
“I hope we have a safe, full house and I hope people understand some of the changes that have occurred are really out of our control,” Troyer said.
