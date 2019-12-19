GOSHEN — A former church youth group leader in Goshen could stand trial next March on a dozen charges he molested children in his care.

Scott Christner, 44, appeared in Elkhart County Superior Court 3 for an initial hearing on two cases against him Thursday. He faces nine felony counts of child molesting and two felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor in one case and another child molesting count in the other case.

Five victims have accused Christner of touching them inappropriately when they were boys while they participated in The Olympians, a youth group they said Christner helped lead at First Baptist Church in Goshen. The reported touching occurred from about May 2012 through January 2017, as well as last July, according to court documents.

Christner was first arrested Nov. 21 as Goshen police investigated allegations made by a boy under 14 years old.

Shortly after the arrest was reported, four more victims, now 17 and 18 years old, came forward in late November and early December. They told investigators they had also been inappropriately touched by Christner when they were approximately 10–12 years old, the documents showed. Many of the alleged incidents occurred at Christner’s house.

Christner was arrested and jailed a second time after the new accusations surfaced. He bonded out of jail shortly after both arrests.

He wasn’t in police custody when he appeared in court with his attorney Thursday.

Judge Teresa Cataldo entered a not guilty plea on Christner’s behalf. She then scheduled his trial to begin March 23.