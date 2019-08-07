Tractor Show highlight of Wakarusa Ag Days

WAKARUSA — Owners of tractors of all makes and models are invited to participate in the eighth annual Wakarusa Chamber Tractor Show Aug. 16 and 17.
The show is part of Wakarusa Historical Ag Days and held at the Wakarusa Historical Museum campus. Free registration will begin at noon Friday. Awards will be presented in seven categories: pre-1949, 1950–1954, 1955–1959, 1960s, 1970s to present, Best Garden Tractor, plus a People's Choice award. The community is invited to take part in the tractor show by picking their favorite.
Attendees can also dig in to homemade biscuits and gravy for breakfast provided by Bethel Missionary Church along with hot dogs for lunch.
The Wakarusa Chamber Tractor Show Committee includes Chamber Board members: Troy Schwartz (Schwartz Electric), the Rev. Joel Gentz (Bethel Missionary) and Shane Weldy (New To You Resale), along with Steve Shively and Ben and Ron O’Bryant.
Ag Day activities will include: museum tours, kids’ activities, a Sparks Show, steam engines, threshing and cider pressing.
For more information, visit the Wakarusa Chamber of Commerce on Facebook, phone 574-862-4344, email Chamber@wakarusachamber.com or go to its website wakarusachamber.com.
