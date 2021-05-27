GOSHEN – The Elkhart County 4-H Farm and Garden Tractor Clubs hosted their annual contest on Saturday, May 8, and Sunday May 16, at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Total scores from a written test, parts identification and driving through an obstacle course were compiled to determine the winners in each age category, according to a news release. The first and second place winners in each category will represent Elkhart County in the Area 10 Contest and compete against winners from Kosciusko, Lake, LaPorte, Marshall, Porter, Saint Joseph and Starke Counties in June. The top three participants at the Area Contest will compete at the Indiana State Fair in August.
In the Tractor Operator Skills Division, Andrew Bailey, Wakarusa, was the Senior Champion and Tye Zahner, Mishawaka, was the Senior Reserve Champion. Lane Brenneman, Elkhart, was the Junior Champion and Hudson Yoder, Shipshewana, was the Junior Reserve Champion.
Winners in the Lawn and Garden Tractor Skills competition include, Senior Champion, Gage Garber, Goshen, and Senior Reserve Champion, Chloe Cripe, New Paris. The Junior winners include Champion, Jonah Grueser, New Paris, and Reserve Champion, Brett Mast, Bristol. The Zero Turn Radius Division Senior champion is Samuel Yoder, New Paris, Reserve Senior Champion is Mark Renner, Mishawaka. The Junior champion is Sawyer Yoder, New Paris, and Junior Reserve champion is Case Yoder.
If you are interested in learning how to get involved in the Elkhart County 4-H Tractor Clubs or in the 4-H program in general, please contact the Purdue Extension-Elkhart County office at 574-533-0554.
