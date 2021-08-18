Town of Syracuse begins Kern Road annexation

SYRACUSE – Some residents on Kern Road in Syracuse showed up at Tuesday’s council meeting but didn’t get the answers they sought from the council.
When it was time for public comments they were invited to comment but the council wasn’t open to answering questions at that time and instead deferred any questions to Attorney Stephen Unger of Bose, McKinney & Evans.
Brent Boyer, who lives on Kern Road, wanted to know why a few properties weren’t included in the annexation. Unger explained there are boundary restrictions.
When asked if there were any other comments a woman made the comment: “You just want our money, right?”
Another woman asked who they could go to if they still had questions and couldn’t ask them at the meeting. Unger said Council Members Larry Siegel and Tom Hoover were the ones most directly involved and explained this was a formal council meeting so it wasn’t really the place for specific questions.
Unger pointed out that there were five or six public outreach meetings held last week with city officials and some of the residents present had attended those meetings. He said that a representative from London Witte, the town’s accounting firm for this project, even prepared a parcel-by-parcel estimate of how property taxes might be impacted, even though they were not required to provide that information.
Unger told those present the purpose that night was to introduce the ordinance and adopt the fiscal plan and then there would be more time for public comment at the public hearing scheduled for Oct. 19. The council then had to wait at least 30 days but not more than 60 days to adopt the ordinance, which might require a special meeting since that time frame would be shortly after their November meeting but before the December meeting.
The attorney explained after the ordinance is adopted another round of letters would go out to property owners and they’d have 90 days for remonstrance.
“So it’ll be mid-March before the annexation can be effective,” he said.
Unger also offered to speak to the residents outside of the meeting as he wouldn’t be staying for the whole meeting and they all took him up on it.
The council voted to accept the annexation ordinance on introduction, which states the town wants to annex approximately 95.3 acres west and south of the town’s current municipal boundaries but contiguous to town limits.
The council also voted to adopt resolution 2021-13 fiscal plan for annexation.
Traffic Code Amendment
Police Chief Jim Layne introduced an amendment to the traffic code ordinance changing First Street from Brooklyn to Main Streets by the old elementary school from one-way to two-way traffic.
Layne said it was made one-way to accommodate school buses but that is no longer needed. The council approved the amendment and the change would be effective immediately, according to Layne.
Department Reports
New Town Manager David Wilkinson reported it’s been a busy first few weeks on the job for him as he’s spent time getting to know employees and getting up to speed on town projects. He brought up that code enforcement for items like tall grass and abandoned cars hasn’t been enforced and he’d like to see that change. He also mentioned they need to decide how to use American Recovery Plan money.
Clerk-Treasurer Virginia Cazier mentioned in her report that she learned the city is expected to receive $650,676.45 in American Recovery Plan Act money and would receive half this year and half next year. She said she wants to know what the money will be spent on. Council Member Tom Hoover also weighed in saying he wants to know too and has input as well and through it should be discussed at a council meeting.
Police Chief Jim Layne publicly thanked Doug and Jeanine Schrock for their donation of two permanent solar speed signs for Northshore Drive.
Park Superintendent Chad Jonsson reported work has started on the new ball field. He also reported a year ago the parks department received a grant from St. Joe River Basin, South Bend and a tree survey was conducted. Results from that survey will be shared at a public meeting to be held Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. in the community building.
New Utility Superintendent Mark Aurich has been on the job one week and said he was impressed with the staff and the longevity of the staff. He also brought a request from Jeremy Hardy of Commonwealth to approve $8,100 for a survey that is a requirement for the State Water Infrastructure Fund grant. The funds could be used for water line that loops to Oakwood.
Fire Chief Mickey Scott said he heard a lot of comments and confusion over the outdoor warning siren that went off last Thursday. Scott said it was set off because the storm had winds of over 80 m.p.h headed straight to Syracuse. He reiterated that the siren is not a tornado siren but an outdoor warning siren.
He also informed the council that the “psychedelic box” outside the fire station was placed there by the Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber as a donate or take food box. People can donate non-perishable foods by placing the items inside the box/locker and those in need can take whatever they need. Scott said it is a good solution for those who can’t make it to the food pantry.
In other business, the council:
• Resident Matt Goodnight spoke up and said he couldn’t find past meeting minutes on the website but was told they are there. He also suggested they record meetings like they did during COVID so residents can watch.
• Appointed Cory Mast to the Board of Zoning Appeals.
• Council Member Tom Hoover said a stop light is needed at Kern Road by the elementary school before someone gets killed.
