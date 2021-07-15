BRISTOL — Want to adopt a pet? Maybe now is the time.
Since July 1 the Humane Society of Elkhart County has taken in 143 cats and 47 dogs.
“COVID-19 slowed down our volunteer program and now we are working to increase our volunteer program up to help with the large influx of animals entering our facility,” HSEC said in a news release.
Volunteers may work directly with the animals, help transport animals to other rescues, foster ill animals or help at the Red Barn Resale Shop, the release said.
In addition, HSEC is currently running an adoption special. The normally $80 adoption fee for cats is now $20. For dogs, the fee is currently $75 down from the usual $170.
To view animals currently available for adoption, visit the HSEC website at https://elkharthumanesociety.org/adopt.
Inquiries for adoption and volunteer opportunities may be directly sent to the HSEC office at 574-848-4225 or info@elkharthumanesociety.org. For more information about the HSEC volunteer program, or to fill out and volunteer application, visit https://elkharthumanesociety.org/adoption-application.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.