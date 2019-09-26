Tolson Center reopens with a fresh look

Deputy City Clerk Debra Derrett and Administrative Assistant/City Counci Marry-Jo Weyrick speak with City of Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese Norton during a tour of the Tolson Center on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the Tolson Center in Elkhart, Indiana.
Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News
Joyce and CW Langon speak with City of Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese Norton during a tour of the Tolson Center on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the Tolson Center in Elkhart, Indiana.
Joseph Weiser| The Goshen News
Elkhart Parks and Recocreation Superintendent Randy Norton and City of Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese cut the ribbion for the reopening of the Tolson Center on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the Tolson Center in Elkhart, Indiana.
Joseph Weiser| The Goshen News
Citizens for Better Elkhart representive Gary Johnson questions City of Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese about the reopening of the Tolson Center on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the Tolson Center in Elkhart, Indiana.
Joseph Weiser| The Goshen News
City of Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese speaks about the reopening of the Tolson Center on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the Tolson Center in Elkhart, Indiana.
Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News
Elkhart Parks and Recreation department workers recognized for proving the labor for reopening the Tolson Center on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the Tolson Center in Elkhart, Indiana.
Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News
Elkhart Parks and Recocreation Superintendent Randy Norton speaks about the reopening of the Tolson Center on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the Tolson Center in Elkhart, Indiana.
Renovated Tolson Center opens
City of Elkhart reopens the Tolson Center to bring life back to the neighborhood and provide programs for children, adults, and senior citizens.
Joseph Weiser| The Goshen News
ELKHART — The city of Elkhart reopened the Tolson Center to bring life back to the neighborhood for children, adults and senior citizens.
Mayor Tim Neese was present to thank the Elkhart Parks Department and all the new staff of the Tolson Center for creating 15 programs for the public. Among these programs includes a Lego club, Tolson Youth Flag Football League, sports club, youth and adult basketball, teen night and a senior social club. The center will be open Monday through Saturday.
The Tolson Center underwent a face lift, including removal of carpets along the walls, repainting of the walls and creation of multiple spaces so there can be several programs going at the same time.
Elkhart Parks and Recreation Superintendent Randy Norton gave a shout out to his staff for completing the first stages of the project, including building/move parks offices, create activity and conference rooms, landscaping, completing new flooring.
Upcoming projects include resurfacing of outdoor courts, replacement of broken windows, replacing playground mulch, updating bathrooms, renewal of gym walls, re-coating of gym floors, create a picnic area, removal of playground fence, and new main entrance.