Tim Miller continues family's commitment to fair

GOSHEN — The Elkhart County 4-H Fair family is remembering Peggy Miller this week as the concerts she coordinated for 24 years arrive nightly.
Miller, who was 80, died nine days before this year’s fair began. She had been a fair board president, and along with her husband Pete, was the grand marshal of the 2004 fair parade. She served on the fair board for 37 years.
As the fair got underway Friday, Peggy’s fair friends made their way to the entertainment coordinator’s trailer behind the grandstand stage to give their condolences to her son, Tim, who was co-coordinator of entertainment with his mother.
“I have been helping Mom behind the scenes for 16 years,” Miller said, adding he has been a fair board member for six years.
The entertainment coordinator is in charge of booking all the main stage performers that attract thousands of fans during each of six nights of the fair.
“We work through Variety Attractions to book our entertainment,” Miller said. “They bring the list of people. They know our budget. So, we work within our budget restraints to find out who can we afford, will they draw a crowd. For instance, we have an offer in already on a group for next year and are waiting to find out. So, it is something we work on year-round.”
This year, the fair board decided to add a sixth concert to the entertainment lineup, that being a Friday night show.
“The vice president, Trent Hostetler, this was his idea,” Miller said. “He wanted to try a Friday night deal again. We have not had a Friday night show for a number of years. Friday nights for the fair, and Friday day even, have not been a good draw for the fair. Trent is trying to increase traffic … he wanted to have a show and kind of gear it toward college kids.”
That show was a concert by pop band Echosmith.
In past years, the Elkhart County 4-H Fair has featured many performers who were taking their first steps toward fame. Miller credits Variety Attractions, owned by George Moffet, for being able to sort out the artists who are on that path.
Miller said all his work, and the work of the other fair volunteers, is geared toward helping the county’s 4-H program.
“This is all about the kids. This is one of the larger 4-H programs you will find anywhere. It is one of the largest county fairs in the nations; we are in the top five. … The 4-H program helps develop kids from a young age. And it has been proven that these kids who have gone through 4-H are actually more successful in life.
“4-H is just wonderful,” Miller said. “My mom used to talk about this as her fair family, and it is so true.”
