GOSHEN – Several road construction projects are currently underway in the areas of Lincolnway East and College Avenue in Goshen.
The city was awarded $7,485,600 in Federal Highway Administration Group funding in December, as reported by the Goshen News in March, for reconstruction between Lincolnway East and Ninth Street.
On Wednesday, work crews were repaving sections of Dierdorff Road, which intersects with College Avenue. Electronic traffic signs were set up, and crews were directing traffic and doing shoulder work at Lincolnway and College.
College Avenue is seen by the city as an important arterial for the city, servicing the retirement community Greencroft Goshen, and well as providing access to significant industrial areas on the city’s south side.
In addition, several Norfolk Southern railroad crossings in Goshen, which have been closed for repairs and repavement, are set to be reopened Friday, according to the City of Goshen website. These include:
• East Lincoln Avenue
• Cottage Avenue
• Main Street
• 1st Street
The following crossings are set be closed until July 2:
• Greene Road
• County Road 13
