Three killed in collision in Kosciusko County

WARSAW — Three people were killed in a two vehicle accident on Thursday Old Road 30, east of State Road 13, in Washington Township.
The accident took place at 3:39 p.m., according to a Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office news release.
The driver of one of the vehicles, 2014 Nissan Maxima, has not been identified. Teressa Johnson, 66, and Amanda Johnson, 43, both of Warsaw, were driver and passenger respectively of the second vehicle, a 2016 Kia Sportage. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
KSCO deputies arrived within minutes of the initial call and discovered a Nissan Maxima fully engulfed in flames.
"The preliminary results of the investigation indicate that the eastbound Maxima was passing an eastbound motorcycle and collided head-on with a westbound Kia Sportage, driven by Teressa Johnson; in the westbound lane," said KCSO Spokesman Sgt. Christopher M. Francis in the release. "The collision caused significant front-end damage to both vehicles; entrapping all occupants. According to witnesses at the scene, the Maxima was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash."
The crash remains under investigation.
