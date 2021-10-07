Made curious after friends posted on social media about National Daughter’s Day and National Son’s Day last month, I thought I’d check out what national observations were listed for October — and boy, was I surprised!
There were some I knew about already, of course, like October is designated as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, National Fire Prevention Month and National Domestic Violence Awareness Month but according to the National Calendar Day website there are a total of 106 dedicated observations for the month of October alone!
Some of them are dedicated to awareness of diseases and causes like the ones mentioned above and some are dedicated to ethnic heritages. Some are dedicated to some of our favorite foods, some to activities like roller skating and stamp collecting, some observations are dedicated to specific careers and professions and some just border on the ridiculous.
I thought I’d share some of these official and non-official designations for October with you, just in case you need cause to celebrate this month.
Along with National Breast Cancer Awareness month, October also wants to raise awareness to Anti-depressant Death Awareness, Down Syndrome Awareness Month, Dyslexia Awareness Month, Emotional Intelligence Awareness, National ADD/ADHD Month, National Dwarfism Month, Sensory Awareness Month, Spina Bifida, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and Rett Syndrome Awareness and more.
Break out the polka music and beer steins for Oktoberfest because October is German-American Heritage Month, Italian-American Heritage Month and Polish-American Heritage Month. That sounds like a party!
I’m excited about all the great food we’re celebrating this month — starting with apples and applejack (the drink, not the cereal), and one of my favorites — caramel! Yummy, gooey caramel in any form is at the top of my list! It’s National Chili Month — which makes sense as it starts to get chilly outdoors, National Cookie Month and probably the best yet — National Desserts Month! All desserts, all month long! Thirty-one days to celebrate all the varieties of the best part of the meal — dessert!
Wait, that’s not all. This month also celebrates the amazing pasta and pizza! It’s National Popcorn Poppin’ Month, which has been celebrated for more than 30 years but became official in 1999. It’s Pears and Pineapple Month, National Pork Month and National Pickled Peppers Month! (Why not just be all “P” foods month?)
It’s National Pretzel Month and although the site said it didn’t have any history as to who started it, I think I know. I think it’s the brainchild of our local Ben’s Pretzel’s folks! It is National Sausage Month, National Seafood Month as well as Rhubarb, Spinach and Vegetarian Month.
A whole lot of my favorite foods are being celebrated this month and since it’s also my birthday month, I think that’s appropriate! Coffee didn’t make the list this month but it IS Caffeine Addiction Recovery Month; although I deny I have a problem.
Other activities being celebrated this month include Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, Financial Planning, Long-term care planning, International Walk to School Month, Talk About Prescriptions Month, National Bake and Decorate Month (goes along with National Cookie and National Dessert Month), Organize your Medical Information Month and after roller skating and collecting stamps maybe you’d like to join a reading group since it’s National Reading Group Month.
In October we are celebrating chiropractors, cyber-security, medical librarians, physical therapy, dental hygienists, principals, women small business owners and it’s also Photographers Appreciation Month! (I appreciate you Joseph Weisser, Stephanie DeBolt and Ani Wallach!)
Did you know October is Bat Appreciation Month? I guess with Halloween that sort of makes sense. It’s also Squirrel Awareness Month — which the site informs is different than Squirrel Appreciation Month, which is in January.
Okay, so I had to find out why they were different. The ‘history’ of Squirrel Awareness Month comes from an ‘unlikely story’. (Really?) Supposedly in 1995 Greg Bassett was at the Grand Canyon when he noticed a squirrel “motioning” to him and said it changed his life. So he went home to Chicago and started a Squirrel Lover’s Club, which was how Squirrel Awareness Month began.
Yet it appears someone else, Christy Hargrove, a wildlife rehabilitator in North Carolina started Squirrel Appreciation Day on Jan. 21.
Hey, I have fond memories of feeding squirrels in the city parks with my grandparents but two months dedicated to them might be a bit much, don’t you think?
Yet one of my most favorite recently discovered observances is National Toilet Tank Repair Month! This is an important cause, people — a leaking toilet wastes 200 gallons of water a day (reportedly). So during October we should all inspect and repair our toilet tanks.
I’m not even being sarcastic (or am I?) despite the fact that October is also National Sarcasm Awareness Month and we’re all encouraged to celebrate it by being sarcastic!
I didn’t look into all of these designations to find out the who, what, where, when and how of them, but of the ones I did check out a great number of them said they were “unable to find the creator” of the designation and a great number suggested observing these celebrations by posting on social media.
Hopefully I’ve given you something to celebrate and if you do, tag me on social media, too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.