Goshen has a solid waste problem.
Solid waste is trash and garbage, or any of the stuff that ends up in the landfill. The problem is we’re creating too much.
To be fair, most people and communities in this country are creating too much trash; for many generations now we’ve just kind of accepted garbage as a necessary evil – for better or (mostly for) worse. What exactly “too much trash” means depends on different ecological, social and economic factors.
Yet Goshen has a real, tangible, and growing problem. We are creating more trash year by year, and paying more to make it disappear year by year. In a word: unsustainable.
So what we are looking at is the amount of residential trash which the city has contracted to remove every week throughout the year. This is a really important service, as we all know; if it wasn’t provided – one way or another – we would quickly end up in a literal sanitation quagmire.
What we know is that in 2014 the 10,825 residential units which were serviced for trash removal in Goshen generated 9,602 tons of garbage which was unloaded at the County landfill. That works out to a household average of 1,774 pounds of landfill garbage during that year. By 2020, 11,105 residences were receiving trash removal service, and generated 12,964 tons of landfill trash.
This means that the household average had risen to 2,286 pounds. That’s an increase of more than 500 pounds annually of landfill garbage per household between 2014 and 2020.
Other than 2018, during that six year period there was a steady, year-by-year increase in the average amount of trash per household. In other words, we are seeing the development of a long-term trend. So far, we are projecting 2021 to continue this trend.
While COVID may be a contributing factor for 2020 and 2021, it is important to recognize that the steady increase in our trash generation began well before the global pandemic.
As already alluded, trash removal is a really valuable service. We pay to have our solid waste taken away to the landfill. And just like any other commodity or resource or service, the more of it you want, the more you have to pay.
In 2014, we paid $783,450 for trash removal service; by 2020, as our trash increased, we paid $1,405,861 for trash removal. (Important to note that some of the cost increase was due to a service price increase in 2018.) We expect the 2021 cost to exceed $1.5 million, roughly double the 2014 cost.
Imagine continuing on this trash trajectory – adding another 500 pounds of trash per household per year and doubling our removal costs again – over the next six to seven years. There is hardly a better illustration of the expression “throwing money away”.
These numbers beg the question, what can we do? The simple answer is to stop generating trash. Yet this is easier said than done because every household, every family has different situations and realities that they contend with.
Nevertheless, reducing our solid waste, one household at a time, one individual at a time, is really what has to happen. So the question of how – How do we reduce our waste? – becomes essential.
The Goshen Zero-Waste Challenge (https://goshenindiana.org/zero-waste-goshen) is a good way to start learning how to reduce our solid waste. The Challenge is anchored around a series of seven webinars through the spring of 2022 hosted by the Goshen Public Library (GPL) and the City of Goshen Department of Environmental Resilience.
The webinars will address different aspects of solid waste, including recycling, reusing, composting, and the psychology of waste. The webinars will feature authors, researchers, local experts and entrepreneurs who are working at waste reduction from the personal to the global scale.
The first webinar occurred at the end of September, and welcomed Kate O’Neill, author of Waste (2019) and Professor in Global Environmental Governance and Global Waste Politics at UC-Berkley. O’Neill’s book is a look at the phenomenon of waste around the world, where it comes from, where it ends up, who it effects, and the politics involved.
She acknowledged that solid waste is a huge problem; but she also wants people to know that waste is a resource, and that we can make better choices about what we buy. A recording of her talk will be available, and her book can be checked out at GPL.
The October webinar will focus on recycling; in November we’ll focus on the book The Day the World Stopped Shopping (also available at GPL) with author J. B. MacKinnon, and details can be found at the website above.
The Zero Waste Challenge isn’t only good for Goshen. Anyone (and everyone, anywhere!) is welcome to join the webinars and participate in reducing waste.
