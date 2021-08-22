The scenic Rockies have a YMCA, too

The air is fresh, the sun is warm and a strong wind blows through the trees as we begin hiking the trail to Bible Point.
Pines and a few aspens surround us as we immediately start to climb. The path, at first a wide and earthy road, turns into a narrow and rocky track and the climbing is continuous. Stella, the dog, pulls me forward. Despite her eleven years, she moves easily up the mountain.
Here, at the YMCA of the Rockies in Estes Park, Colorado, home of Rocky Mountain National Park, we find ourselves in a totally different world than our usual midwestern one. Our lungs, for one, feel the altitude. We stop frequently to catch our breath as we hike up the snaking trail.
Our legs used to fairly flat land feel it too, yet the views propel us on.
Along the path, late summer wildflowers are in full bloom. Beyond, the mountain peaks poke up through blue, blue sky. As we rise above the trees, the vista opens up. The hard work of climbing fades away as impressive summits surround us as far as the eye can see. We stand in amazement at the beauty of this rugged place.
For many years now, we’ve made this road trip. Though it takes two days to get here, the drive out through the corn and soybean fields of Iowa, through the large expansive cornfields and grain elevators of Nebraska and through the barren ranch country of eastern Colorado always pays off.
This year, as we approach the Rocky Mountains, a smoky haze shadows them. Yet as we take the curving road up to Estes Park, the air clears out and cools down.
And at the YMCA of the Rockies, our favored destination, the weather is perfect.
This family camp sits right in the side of Rocky Mountain National Park. As we walk along the front porch of the Administration building, an old fashioned wooden lodge, to check in, we are completely surrounded by the pine covered or stony peaks. At 8,200 feet, it literally takes our breath away.
Our cabin’s name is Trail’s End and, as we meander up the mountain, we discover that it is the last cabin on the dirt road. Stella delights in arriving at our home away from home and sniffs out every corner. As soon as we unpack, we stand out on the porch and take it all in.
It is so peaceful here that I can hear the buzzing of insects, the wind in the trees, the rustle of grasses, the soft chirps of birds. Our cabin overlooks the southeast mountains and from here, we can catch a glimpse of Longs Peak, with a 14,259 summit. Several years ago, we hiked the trail towards Longs, arriving at Chasm Lake, 2,000 feet below.
For the next few days, we will hike and drive through these glorious views, eat breakfast on the porch as the mountain sun rises, take in the indelible smells of late summer in the Rockies and watch the moon rise over the mountains.
It’s time to breathe in, breathe out and slow down at 8,200 feet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.