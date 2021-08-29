Boulder, Colorado nestles into the front range of the Rocky Mountains – half of our family now make their home there.
When we visit them, outdoor activities feature prominently in the schedule. There’s always a hike or walk to take. And it seems like that’s true of many who live there. I see bikers, hikers and runners when I take Stella, the dog, for a walk. Car roofs are often loaded with kayaks, canoes, paddle boards or other outdoor equipment.
Outdoor living is the reason many move to this area. And for some athletes, the altitude adds an extra benefit to their training. Our daughter often runs with the mountains in sight or hikes up the closest ones. I run with her one evening. At this altitude, my heart works a little harder but I’m pleased that I can keep up despite the heat and the elevation.
Along with the more outdoorsy lifestyle, there’s a focus on healthy eating. Our daughter’s family, for example, tries to eat less meat and a more plant-based diet. So the wonderful meal she prepares for our first night there features beans and sweet potatoes in the tacos, corn and cabbage in the salad. As I think about meal planning for later in the week when we will host them in the cabin up in the mountains, I remember a recipe for a beet burger that I’ve been wanting to make.
Five years ago, we made a memorable trip to Scotland. For me, it was a revisit to a place where I lived with my parents; for Jim, a new experience. Our friends in Edinburgh welcomed us to their apartment that first night and then, we walked with them to the Roseleaf Bar and Café for supper.
When I saw a beet burger on the menu, I knew immediately what I wanted to order. Ever since, I’ve wanted to try making one. This time away becomes the perfect occasion.
First, I make my brioche bun recipe, adjusting the ingredients for 8,300 feet of altitude. Here, where the air is thinner, yeast or baking powder amounts need to be decreased because doughs will rise more quickly and easily. The buns come out perfectly. Next, I tackle the beet burgers.
First, I cook the quinoa I brought along from my daughter’s kitchen. As I grate fresh beets, my hands and the counter start to look like a murder scene! I love that bright red color that oozes life. I add the other ingredients and shape them into patties. All they need now is a little time in the refrigerator to set up.
Later, when their family makes it up the mountain, I put the burgers to bake, fry up some onions and mushrooms and slice some cheese. Once assembled and eaten, we like the results and agree that we have a new healthy recipe to add to our menu planning. Here’s the recipe if you want to give it a try.
Beet Burgers (for 6)
3 c. grated fresh beets
½ c. quick oats
½ c. cooked quinoa
½ c. cooked black beans
1 egg
1 t. cumin
½ c. grated onion
2 minced garlic cloves
Salt and pepper
Stir all the ingredients together until well mixed. Form into patties. Place on a greased baking pan. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for several hours.
Bake at 375° for 40 minutes or so, flipping them halfway through the baking.
Top with cheese a few minutes before removing from the oven. Serve on homemade buns with appropriate toppings such as mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, spinach, mushrooms, onions...
