LAGRANGE — Distressed upon reading an article about children as the "hidden face of meth" — "the innocent victims" — Marge Malone, founder of The Farm, said an inner Divine voice told her, “You know what to do.”
That’s where the idea for The Farm began. “I believe God works in mysterious ways,” she said, adding that animals have a healing effect for people.
So her initial idea was to have a place where children who were taken away from parents when they were arrested could have some down time interacting with animals. She gathered a study group of board members to help.
The $1.2 million project has three phases: a foster home, barn and lodge for meeting with children. Originally they planned to start with the lodge, but a matching grant of $44,500 from the Lutheran Foundation stipulated it was to be used for the foster home, so they switched the order of construction around.
The foster home along Ind. 9 in LaGrange is nearly complete. Board member Sue Keenan reported cabinets were being installed, the home was being painted and a search is on for a state-certified foster family to live in the home to care for the children placed there on an emergency basis.
Funds are now being raised for Phase II — the barn to house the animals. An auction is planned for Aug. 23 in Shipshewana.
“We’re hoping to raise enough money at auction so that we can get the barn up in late fall,” Marge said, “People have already offered to donate animals.”
Some of those animals will include lambs, goats and miniature horses, which will all be vet checked.
The barn will be all one level. Initially, The Farm's board members wanted two levels, but the cost of an elevator was prohibitive. There will be playground equipment inside and outside “associated with farm activities,” Keenan said.
She said they’d be using more natural materials, such as a large rock for children to climb on versus plastic play equipment. The women said they’ve received a generous donation earmarked for recreational equipment.
Since the lodge has been moved to a later phase, the board plans to include meeting room and office space in the barn so counselors will be able to meet with children in need of services.
A local sorority is working on supplying each child who comes to stay at The Farm with a bag to take with them that will include a toothbrush, toothpaste, a stuffed animal and maybe a book.
DONATIONS NEEDED
Board members are still accepting donations for the auction. Some items already received include a boat, motor and trailer, hay, fireplace, shed and various furniture, but they will accept any items as long as they are new and not used. Along with the auction, there will also be a silent auction.
Bakers take note: board members are seeking 125 dozen cupcakes for the day of the auction. Volunteers are also needed to help the day of the auction.
A haystack supper with an offering will be served the day of the auction.
Aside from the auction, there are other ways to help. The board is selling T-shirts and sweatshirts (T-shirts for $15, crew sweatshirts for $22, hoodie sweatshirt for $27 and zip-up hoodie sweatshirt for $32) and commemorative bricks.
Malone said someone donated a pallet of bricks. Purchasers can have up to 16 letters engraved on their brick for $100 and $80 of that will go to The Farm. They are also selling tickets for a quarter of beef for $50. The winning ticket will be drawn the day of the auction.
PAST FUNDRAISING
Malone said several churches have included The Farm in their annual budgets, as well as members who’ve helped with physical labor and bringing food during the building of the foster home. She said Habitat for Humanity has also helped.
“We’re a multi-denominational, non-profit organization,” she said.
Westview High School held a taco dinner for The Farm. There was a chicken barbecue at one time, and they had a piggy bank drive with the Lakeland School Corp.
Keenan added, “It’s important to us that people know that no money is given to us from the state or federal government.”
The women said the governor and lieutenant governor are aware of them and are supportive of their mission.
THE LODGE
Once the barn is completed, fundraising for The Lodge will begin. The board is confident the community will help. The Lodge will house office space, a kitchen area and recreational rooms in the basement for games and activities.
The Farm wants to service children in four counties — LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and DeKalb — aside from the Department of Children’s Services plan to work with mental health clinics, schools and churches.
The women said they want to provide a place for the children to come meet with a counselor, interact with animals and begin the restorative process.
“We’re eager to get the kids in and help them to succeed,” Malone said.
TO HELP
To donate items for the auction, contact Levi at 574-596-6954.
Those who are willing to help with food items for the auction should contact Mervin at 574-499-3318.
To order T-shirts, sweatshirts or bricks, call Jackie at 260-367-1069, Sue at 260-463-1876 or Linda at 260-350-0692.
To order tickets for the quarter beef (including processing) contact any board member, including those listed above.
Checks can be sent to The Farm Project, Inc. PO Box 76 LaGrange, IN 46761
BY THE NUMBERS
According to information provided by The Farm, in 2017 there were 29,630 children in Indiana who were removed from their homes because they were impaired or endangered by abuse or neglect and their parents were unable or unwilling to correct the problem. They are called "Children in Need of Services."
According to the Indiana Youth Institute with numbers provided by the Indiana Department of Child Services and the Kids Count Data Center, the breakdown in 2017 in the four counties The Farm wants to serve is:
LaGrange County — 99 children,
Noble County — 160 children
DeKalb County — 159 children
Steuben County — 110 children
