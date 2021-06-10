GOSHEN — Cirque Italia has returned to Goshen with a 1950’s themed show.
“Cirque Italia is enforcing all recommendations set forth by the C.D.C. and local municipalities,” said Cirque Entertainment Public Relations and Media Representative Sarah Kessler in an news release. “As such, we have made certain adjustments and accommodations in order to comply with the safety guidelines set forth by local and state officials.”
These adjustments and accommodations include some of the following:
- Restricted seating capacity
- Socially distanced seating with visual cues throughout tent
- Masks are not required, but strongly encouraged. It just depends on the individual.
- Increased number of hand sanitization stations in and around tent
- All common areas wiped down and disinfected every 10-15 minutes
Cirque Italia’s mission is to provide high-class entertainment suitable for all age groups, where all are welcome at strictly animal-free shows, the release said.
The show runs through Sunday at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds located at 17746 County Road 34, Goshen.
Acts include jugglers, low wire, contortionist, trampoline antics, and even a wheel of death.
After Thursday’s opening, the curtain rises again tonight at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday will have three shows at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday will have two shows starting at 1:30 p.m. and the finale show at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.