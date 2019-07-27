You never know where the best stories are going to come from.
Within the first month of being hired here in December 2017, I found myself sitting across from Rob Drake in his barber shop in Bristol for the weekly photo package. Following the article I wrote about him, I returned weeks later to get a haircut of my own and noticed the page hanging on his wall for customers to read.
In the middle of my haircut, Rob told me about this group of military veterans who meet for breakfast every week at Evan's Sidewalk Cafe just down the road, and that they'd make a great story.
Turns out, he was right.
For our annual Veterans Day tab, I spent three weeks getting to know the Vietnam veterans around the table. It was an incredibly humbling experience being able to tell their stories, and when the story published I returned to Rob to hand him a few of the papers.
Fast forward to this month, when I accepted a job with the American Legion in Indianapolis, where I'll be traveling around the nation being an advocate for every veteran who has served.
When I stopped into Rob's Barber Shop for my haircut, I told him the news and thanked him for putting that bug in my ear almost two years ago. Without that, maybe I would have never stumbled across that group in Bristol, so in a way, I owe it to him.
Bristol, along with Middlebury, Nappanee and every other town in The Goshen News readership area have made a lasting impression on me — one I won't forget as I write this new chapter in my life in Indianapolis.
So in my 85th and final weekend photo package, I say thank you, Elkhart County, for allowing me to be a part of this community.
Ben Mikesell can be found on Instagram and Twitter at @ben_mikesell.
