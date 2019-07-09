Teens invited to library programs

SYRACUSE — Teens can cool off at the Syracuse Library and explore a variety of activities in July.
The library has a coding program that is designed for young people, ages 12 to 18, that is meeting a couple times a month through the year. Teens can work on their own laptop or Chromebook or use the library’s when they meet July 17 at 5 p.m.
A news release from the library staff states, young adults are invited to play or learn about Dungeons and Dragons, on the first and third Monday of each month. The meeting room is reserved for the group on July 15 at 4:30 p.m.
Adults are invited to join teens and make Harry Potter crafts on July 16 at 6 p.m. Teen video gaming night is set for July 18 at 5 p.m.
Move It, a new hour of group challenges, will be held July 15 at 2 p.m. The group meets in the meeting room if there is too much rain or heat to go outside.
KC Recycling will host a crafting event July 16 at 2 p.m.
And there are three more weeks of Just Play morning adventures on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. on July 17, 24, and 31.
