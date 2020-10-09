ELKHART — A Stevensville, Michigan, teenager was killed in a crash on the Indiana Toll Road at 4:45 p.m. Thursday. Two others were seriously injured.
Killed in the crash was Lukas Strain, 17.
Strain was in the back seat of a Subaru that crashed into the back of a tanker trailer.
According to Indiana State Police, the Subaru, driven by Jeffery Strain, 56, Stevensville, Michigan, was eastbound on the Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 97, approximately 5 miles east of the Elkhart exit.
A preliminary investigation by Trooper Nathan Littlefield indicates that a red 2020 Mack, towing a tanker trailer, driven by Donta Johns, 37, of Chicago, was traveling east when it approached traffic that was travelling slowly due to a crash that had occurred earlier in the afternoon. Johns moved from the right lane to the left lane due to the crash ahead. As Johns slowed down, the eastbound Subaru failed to slow down and drove into the back of the tanker trailer, Littlefield reported.
Jeffery Strain and his front seat passenger, Christine Strain, 49, Stevensville, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. At last report, they were in stable condition, police reported.
All three of the Strains were airlifted to Memorial Hospital of South Bend. Lukas Strain died as a result of his injuries, police reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.