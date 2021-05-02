ELKHART — A teenager was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Elkhart Saturday afternoon.
At 3:53 p.m. officers were dispatched to the alley behind 1020 McKinley Stregards to a shooting with injuries. Officers arrived on scene and located a 14-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the Hospital for life threatening injuries.
Officers secured the scene and called in detectives to work the case. There is no immediate threat to public safety. There have been no arrests at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070, or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP, 800-342 STOP or visit michianacrimestoppers.com
VEHICLE DAMAGE
● Linda Wertman, a 67-year-old female of Goshen, contacted police at 8:48 a.m. Saturday to report damage to her vehicle. A report was taken.
DOG BITE
● Jennifer Young, 35-year-old female, reported at 5:24 p.m. Saturday that her 14-year-old son was bitten by a neighborhood dog. The 14-year-old sustained injuries resulting in a deep puncture to his right shoulder and a minor laceration puncture to his left leg. Medical attention was required. A report was completed.
SOUND OF GUNSHOT
● Officers responded at 5:40 a.m. on Saturday to the area of Brookside Manor in Goshen to the report of the sound of a gunshot. Officers were unable to locate any damage or the specific location the shot was fired. A report was completed to document the incident.
ARRESTS
● An Elkhart man is facing charges following a Saturday incident in Goshen.
● Officers responded to Meijer at 4522 Elkhart Road at 4:25 p.m. in reference to a shoplifting that occurred and the subject took off on foot.
● Officers located the subject near Jimmy Johns and he was taken back to Meijer. Carl Kantz, 38, of 807 1/2 Franklin St, Elkhart was arrested for shoplifting. Kantz was transported and incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail. A report was completed.
● A 16 year old male of Goshen, was stopped by police for a traffic infraction. The 16 year old was arrested for never obtaining a license and transported to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center for process, before being released back to his mother. A report was completed.
● Alfredo Alvarez, 19, of 540 Brookside Manor, was arrested in the 200 block of W Washington St. in Goshen for possession of marijuana, operating without ever receiving a driver’s license, and an outstanding Elkhart County warrant after being stopped for an equipment violation. Mr. Alvarez was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
● Officers were dispatched at 2:25 a.m. Saturday to a verbal argument in 1600 block of S 16th St. in Goshen. Officers later found out Jeremy Moon, 37, of Goshen, had battered and strangulate his significant other. During this altercation Jeremy was found to be the accused whom damaged the victims front driver window. Jeremy was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail for strangulation, domestic battery, and criminal mischief. A report was taken.
● Zachery Shively, 31, of 18312 Dennis Ave, Goshen, was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle and transported to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department for incarceration. Tiffany Bustos, 35, of Goshen had reported earlier her vehicle was stolen by an known individual. A report was completed.
24 HOUR EMERGENCY
● Officers responded to 210 E Lincoln Ave. in Goshen in reference to welfare check on a 56-year-old female. After further investigation into the living conditions and health conditions of the female she was transported by Goshen Medics to Goshen General Hospital for an emergency detention. Adult Protective Services was contacted as well as the Elkhart County Humane Society. An officer’s report was completed to document the incident.
