Taxiway gets final clearance

GOSHEN — A new taxiway is officially a go for the Goshen Municipal Airport.
During their meeting Tuesday evening, Goshen City Council members approved on final reading a request by members of the Goshen Board of Aviation Commissioners for $75,000 in financial assistance to construct a new 234-foot-long taxiway at the airport, located at 17229 C.R. 42 on the city’s south side. Council members had approved the request on first reading during their July 2 meeting.
According to Denny Richmond, president of the Goshen Board of Aviation Commissioners, the board’s funding request is tied to a new corporate partnership recently established between the airport and a company called H2 Aviation, which is planning on constructing a new 12,000-square-foot commercial hangar at the airport at a cost of about $1 million.
Given that the Goshen Board of Aviation Commissioners currently governs the Goshen Airport, it is the board’s responsibility to pay for the new taxiway that will connect the airport’s existing taxiway to the ramp that will be constructed in front of the new hangar, Richmond explained.
As approved, Tuesday’s funding request of $75,000 was actually $10,000 greater than when the board had initially brought the request before the council as a discussion item during the council’s June 18 meeting.
According to Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, the decision to bump the funding request from $65,000 to $75,000 was made after reviewing recent bids for various city construction projects, many of which have come in higher than anticipated due to a shortage of available contractors.
As proposed, the new taxiway will be 234 feet long, and has unique construction specs relating to the aviation industry in terms of thickness, the type of concrete, etc., Richmond explained.
For his part, Airport Manager Randy Sharkey during the council’s June 18 meeting, noted that with the additional fuel sales that the airport will receive by bringing additional aircraft to the airport through its partnership with H2 Aviation, coupled with the fees that will be brought in yearly by the lease of the land under the new hangar, the airport should be able to bring in an additional $12,000 to $15,000 in funding per year.
“So it will be paid off in four or five years,” Sharkey said of the funding request. “But the beauty of this is that we’re going to receive a $1 million hangar at the end of 40 years. The lease is for a 20-year term with a 20-year renewable option. So at the end of 40 years, they have to turn that hangar back over to the city of Goshen at the end of the second term. So what do we get? We get $15,000 a year for 40 years, and then a $1 million hangar at the end of that term.”
Sharkey went on to note that even after 40 years, the hangar should still be a major asset for the airport, given that the typical lifespan of such hangars is between 70 and 80 years, should they be maintained properly.
As for where the requested funding might come from, Mayor Stutsman during the council’s July 2 meeting suggested that the council consider taking the funding from the city’s General Fund, rather than perhaps the EDIT Fund, which had initially been raised as a potential funding source.
“I had actually suggested the General Fund to everybody, just due to the fact that that’s where the largest lump sum of our cash balances are,” Stutsman told the council. “The EDIT funds, we utilize those for all sorts of different departments. So since this was a smaller amount, I thought having a little more freedom in the EDIT funds for the future would be more valuable. I’m not tied to that. Wherever the council decides to take this money from, I think this is going to be a good project that needs to be completed.”
John Kline can be reached at john.kline@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 315. Follow John on Twitter @jkline_TGN
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.