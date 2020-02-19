SYRACUSE — Clerk-Treasurer Paula Kehr-Wicker presented a resolution to the council Tuesday to approve and pass opposing House Bill 1165, which will “prohibit current lawful practice of municipal utilities from requiring either landlords to co-sign for tenants or for requiring landlords to sign instead of tenants.”
According to Kehr-Wicker, if bills for a rental cannot be put in the landlord's name, it will cost the residents in town because the town will have to spend more money trying to collect on unpaid bills.
The resolution states in part, “The practice of requiring landlords to co-sign for their tenants or requiring landlords to be the sole signatory for its property has allowed the town of Syracuse and municipal utilities throughout Indiana to keep the risk off their taxpayers, and prohibiting this practice will, in effect, create an effective public subsidy for landlords, allowing any loss from an errant tenant who fails to pay the final utility bills, not to be borne by the landlord, who is responsible for vetting its tenants, but rather passed on to all other ratepayers, exhibited in higher basic rates for all customers.”
The resolution “urges the Indiana State Senate, the Indiana General Assembly and the Indiana Governor to reject this bill.”
MEDUSA ST. PROJECT AWARDED
The Medusa Street water main and road project was awarded Tuesday evening. Four bids were received for the project, but HRP Construction, South Bend, was the low, responsive bidder at $421,728.
Also bidding on the project was Indiana Earth with a bid of $510,858; Beer & Slabaugh, $533,253; and Phend & Brown, $718,959.
Jeremy Hardy of Commonwealth Engineer said there’s also $104,000 for the roadwork and is part of the Community Crossing grant the town received, so the town will only need to pay 25% of that amount. He also told the council the water main has to be done first. It was stipulated in the contract the road work needs to be completed by Memorial Day weekend or it will be halted until fall to avoid inconveniences during the busy summer season.
Both Hardy and Town Manager Mike Noe told the council bids for the project came in high because the project is somewhat complicated and requires large excavations.
Council president Paul Stoelting asked Hardy if he reviewed all the bids and if the council should be concerned because of the big price differences in the bids. Officials were concerned they might see a change order right away.
Hardy replied that although not right away, it is possible they could see a change order later on. Noe said water drainage issues at the end of the street could be cause for a change order later, but they won’t know until they get to that part of the project. All of Medusa Street from Front Street to the dead end will be blacktopped, according to Noe and Hardy.
Council members also accepted bids and awarded the repaving project. They received four bids to repave nine streets and Medusa. Bidding on the project were Phend & Brown, with a bid of $455,428; Niblock Excavating, $416,545; DJ Construction, $372,738; and Pulver Asphalt & Paving, $340,501.50.
The project was awarded to Pulver Asphalt and Paving, Albion. The Community Crossing grant will pay 75% of that cost.
TURKEY CREEK DAM CONSERVANCY DISTRICT
Noe also told the council that the Turkey Creek Dam and Dike Conservancy District is moving along. A hearing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. March 5 at the Kosciusko County Courthouse to petition the establishment of the conservancy district for purposes of providing the flood prevention and control and improving drainage through implementation of strategies to maintain, repair and provide upkeep for the dam and dike system.
In other business, council members:
• Approved paying 50% of the balance owed, $9,292, to White Oaks Construction for work at the wastewater treatment plant.
• Approved a new roof for the wastewater treatment plant by White Oaks Construction for $15,775.
• Approved replacing three wellheads at a total cost of $24,120.
• Approved additional work to be done by Jeremy Hardy at Commonwealth Engineers on an on-call basis in the amount of $20,000.
• Approved London-Witt for services and finances bonding not to exceed $35,000.
• Approved having Hal Hansborough taking over code enforcement, in addition to the building inspection, to fill the vacancy left by the passing of Officer Calvin Kline.
• Heard the Park Board parking lot project will start by March 1.
• Heard the town of Syracuse and the tree board was chosen as one of six communities for a tree canopy study and will receive 50 trees.
• Received updates from the fire department, including a reminder that landlords are required to provide working smoke alarms and the fire department has forms available they can provide to tenants.
• Council member Tom Hoover mentioned the recent passing of resident Sharon Fowler, who was a regular attendee at town council meetings.
“I enjoyed Sharon," he said. "Bless her heart, she tried to do right. She kept us on our toes."
