SYRACUSE — Thirteen Cub Scouts from Syracuse Cub Scout Pack 3828 attended resident camp at Chief Little Turtle Scout Camp in Steuben County last week, July 24-27, along with six adult Cub Scout leaders and parent volunteers.
Two Cub Scouts from the Columbia City pack were also included in the Syracuse group. This is Cubmaster Don Curry’s 15th year of attending camp at Chief Little Turtle.
The Cub Scouts participated in fishing, branding, paddle boarding, swimming, canoeing, kayaking and crafts. The camp theme was “Mining,” and the Syracuse pack won first place for the mining car they created and decorated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.