SYRACUSE — Syracuse Cub Scout Pack 3828 took home several top prizes when they competed in the Cubmobile Races Saturday in Warsaw.
The Syracuse pack competed against 13 other Cub Scout packs from the Lincolway District of the Anthony Wayne Council of Scouts of America.
From the Syracuse pack, Bradley Miller placed first in the feather-weight class with Bentley Truman coming in second. Myles Rager won first place in the flyweight class with Veronica Cline placing third. In the unlimited class, Alex Gonzalez captured first place, and Gunner Whitaker took home the second place in the heavyweight division.
Similar to a Soap Box Derby car, a Cubmobile is a gravity-powered wooden race car built by the Cub Scouts with a rider who steers the unit.
