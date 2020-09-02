SHIPSHEWANA — A suspect fleeing police allegedly hit two police vehicles head-on intentionally, led officers on a pursuit at speeds more than 100 mph and struck two horses, killing one, on Wednesday.
Three people are being held on preliminary charges of attempted murder after a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and an Indiana State Police vehicle were hit during the pursuit.
Officers with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, Shipshewana Police Department and Michigan State Police were conducting a joint investigation into a series of auto thefts that have been occurring in LaGrange County, Shipshewana and St. Joseph County, Michigan, over the last several months, according to a police report.
During the investigation, a group of suspects were identified as Katie Ann Shephard, 26, of Three Rivers, Michigan, Kyle Anton Miller, 33, of White Pigeon, Michigan, and Joshua Keith Webb, 31, of Constantine, Michigan, police stated.
Officers with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, Shipshewana Police Department and Westview Schools Police Department located and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle Wednesday at Alpha Builders, 0855 N. Ind. 5, Shipshewana. The suspect vehicle then struck a LaGrange County patrol vehicle head-on and grazed a Shipshewana Patrol vehicle before leading police on a high-speed pursuit in the northwest portion of the county at speeds more than 100 mph, police stated in the news release.
The suspect vehicle left the roadway in the area of C.R. 450 North and C.R. 1000 West, where it collided with two horses and a section of fence, police reported.
One horse died as a result of the collision and the other was injured, police stated.
The suspect vehicle became disabled on the northwest corner of C.R. 450 North and C.R. 100 West when a Shipshewana police officer executed a “pit maneuver,” which caused the suspect vehicle to spin into a ditch at the intersection.
The suspect vehicle then attempted to flee once again and struck an Indiana State trooper’s unmarked vehicle head-on. As a result, the trooper fired at the vehicle with his duty weapon, police stated. No one was injured as a result of the vehicle being fired upon. The three suspects were taken into custody without further incident.
The incident remains under investigation by the Indiana State Police and LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office.
