GOSHEN — Two Elkhart men each face five criminal charges stemming from the robbery of a Dollar General store last weekend.
Zirei Jackson, 20, and Kar’dai Grant, 19, appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court for initial hearings in their cases Thursday. Judge Michael Christofeno read the charges, with both men each hearing a Level 3 felony count of armed robbery, three Level 3 felony counts of criminal confinement and a misdemeanor count of possession of a concealed handgun without a license.
Jackson and Grant were arrested after Elkhart police responded to a robbery call to the Dollar General store along East Bristol Street the night of Sept. 28.
Police found the two in the store with three other people — two employees and a customer — and detained the suspects at gunpoint before they were taken into custody, police said in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
The men, armed with handguns, forced the three people into a back room. Jackson then allegedly led one of the victims to the front of the store to unlock the safe. Once opened, Jackson piled cash from it into a backpack, according to police in the affidavit.
When police arrived, apparently cutting off Jackson and Grant’s escape through the back door, the two ditched handguns while they made their way back to the front of the store, the document shows.
After the arrests, police found the guns in two of the store aisles, and the backpack was found near the safe. About $526 was inside the bag, police said in the document.
Not-guilty pleas were entered for Jackson and Grant at their hearings. Judge Christofeno also appointed public defenders to represent them and took their requests for bond reductions under consideration.
Christofeno also scheduled Feb. 17, 2020 as the date for the men’s trial.
INITIAL HEARING
Several other hearings were held in Circuit Court Thursday.
Among them, William Stott, 41, of Elkhart appeared for an initial hearing in a case charging him with two Level 2 felony counts of dealing cocaine, two Level 4 felony counts of dealing cocaine, a Level 6 felony count of maintaining a common nuisance and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.
Stott was arrested Sept. 25 following an undercover drug investigation by the county’s Intelligence and Covert Enforcement unit in August and September, the probable cause affidavit in the case shows.
A not-guilty plea was entered during Stott’s hearing. Judge Christofeno also took Stott’s request for a bond reduction under consideration and scheduled Feb. 17, 2020 as the date for his trial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.