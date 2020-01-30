Suspect charged in 2018 shooting in Millersburg

GOSHEN — A Fort Wayne man is accused of shooting and trying to kill a man in Millersburg in 2018.

An attempted murder charge was filed against Curtis Shank, 47, Wednesday, about 17 months after the victim was shot about four times.

Elkhart County police, responding to a call, found the victim injured at his home, 12692 C.R. 42, the morning of Aug. 3, 2018. The victim, identified only as a 46-year-old man in a news release at the time, was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne to receive medical treatment.

The victim was acquainted with Shank and was living with his ex-girlfriend in the house. Shank also apparently had a contentious relationship with the victim and the woman, as well as another man who lived at the house, according to a detective in the probable cause affidavit in the case. The document also does not provide the victim’s name.

The investigation found indications of drug transactions between Shank, the victim and the other man, and that Shank believed he’d been ripped off by the other two, the affidavit shows.

Police investigating how Millersburg man became injured by firearm In this file photo from Aug. 3, 2018, Elkhart County police investigate a scene where a 46-year-old man was shot and injured at 12692 C.R. 42 …

On Aug. 3, the victim’s girlfriend left the house to get ice around 8 a.m. She allegedly met with Shank in a nearby parking lot, and investigators said the two agreed to meet at a Marathon gas station and a convenience store in Millersburg, the affidavit shows.

Shank drove to the house in a red pickup truck sometime after 8 a.m. that morning. He then allegedly shot the victim once in the head, once in the arm and twice in the abdomen, according to police in the affidavit.

He then met up with the woman at the Marathon, surveillance video showed. They spoke, and Shank is quoted in the affidavit as saying, “I shot him,” “He’s on the doorstep,” “You’re not going to like it,” and “You don’t have to worry about [Victim 1] anymore.”

The victim seemed confused about the situation when investigators initially spoke to him after the shooting. Investigators interviewed him again in December 2018, and his memory of the incident had partially returned, according to the affidavit.

He told investigators he remembered seeing a red pickup truck outside his house, and then going to the back door and seeing Shank raise his hand, the affidavit shows.

Police also interviewed Shank. He acknowledged he was in the Millersburg area at the time, but denied shooting the victim, the affidavit shows.

The attempted murder case was filed in Elkhart County Circuit Court Wednesday.

Shank is currently jailed in DeKalb County in lieu of a $7,500 bond. He faces felony charges there of illegal possession of a firearm, carrying a handgun without a license, theft of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine in a case that opened in December, court information shows.