Summer heat can make for innovation on the grill

Though it’s still spring, I welcome this week’s summer heat.
My mind starts to fill with possible warm temperature projects. This weekend, we’ll clean the deck and plant herbs and flowers. As the world slowly reopens, I can already envision relaxing midsummer evenings outdoors, family and friends sprawled in chairs or seated on the deck stairs, a table laden with seasonal fresh food and drink as dusk falls and that magical hour overtakes us.
Summertime can be so dreamy…
Today, though, I’m rejoicing that some family members have moved back to town. Summer, this year, will include gatherings with them. I’m sure there will be pizza nights around the woodfired oven and leisurely conversations over drinks.
After more than a year away from family, these will be moments to treasure. And as we reopen windows and front porches and take the kitchen outside, local fresh vegetables and fruits can only enhance the experience.
This week, I’m thinking about asparagus and mint. I already have my creamy asparagus soup on the menu and making meadow tea concentrate with fresh spearmint is not far behind. And there’s a lemon mint dressing to mix up to top all the leafy greens now growing. But asparagus wrapped in bacon will be the star of the show.
A couple of years ago, I put together a five course meal for a farm to table fundraiser. Before everyone sat down for the main portion of the meal, we made and served five appetizers: there were baguette slices with kale pesto and edible flowers, pickled spring veggies, pickled arugula flowers, kale chips and the asparagus wrapped in bacon. Every item had its own flavor profile and texture but the mix of sweet and sour, garlic and green, crunchy and chewy all came together with the asparagus dish. I also made a nettle soup, braised pork burritos topped with red cabbage microgreens, a loaded green salad and the best carrot cake with extra cream cheese frosting because who doesn’t want to add more frosting. It was fun to be able to use so many local products and cook such tasty food.
But back to the asparagus wrapped in bacon. It is a simple recipe that is easy to prepare, tasty and seasonal. It’s very versatile and it looks nice on the table. I take a cooling rack and set it in a foil lined baking pan.
I usually wrap three or so asparagus with one or more slices of thinly sliced bacon. I try to ensure that the bacon ends are facing down on the rack. I heat the oven to 400°. Sometimes I like to drizzle a little balsamic vinegar on the asparagus before wrapping it or add some fresh rosemary sprigs as I wrap.
Or to make it even more interesting, halfway through baking, drizzle it with a sauce made of brown sugar, maple syrup and a touch of cayenne pepper. Or olive oil and coarse pepper. It usually takes between 15 and 20 minutes, just enough time to crisp the bacon and cook the asparagus. Serve the bundles right out of the oven.
Yes, spring is here and summer is on the way. And there are so many good things to eat. Enjoy!
