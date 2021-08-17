GOSHEN — Goshen Plan Commission members Tuesday granted initial approval of a petition which if finalized will allow for the creation of individual lots for two homes located on property at the southwest corner of Marilyn Avenue and Mayflower Place.
At the meeting, commission members granted primary approval of a petition by Marilyn Rappatta, Allan Kauffman and Jones Petrie Rafinski requesting the creation of a two-lot minor residential subdivision to be known as Shoup-Parsons/Rappatta Minor Subdivision.
The subject property is generally located at the southwest corner of Marilyn Avenue and Mayflower Place, with common addresses of 400 Marilyn Ave. and 1805 Mayflower Place, and is zoned Residential R-1 District.
According to Rhonda Yoder, planning and zoning administrator for the city, the property is currently developed with two single family homes, and the subdivision is proposed to create a lot for each house.
“So, this is a two-lot minor subdivision proposed where there are already two single-family homes,” Yoder said of the request. “No new development is proposed, but the subdivision is proposed so that each house would be on its own lot, which means they could then be sold separately.”
Yoder noted that per the Goshen Subdivision Ordinance, a minor subdivision involves three or fewer lots which does not establish any new street or easement of access and does not substantially affect existing drainage systems.
“If all requirements are met, minor subdivision approval may occur in one phase,” she said.
However, Yoder noted that while she does not have a problem with the overall request, there are a number of deficiencies connected to the property that will need to be corrected before final approval of the subdivision request can be granted.
“Because conditions and corrections are required, the minor subdivision cannot be approved in one phase,” Yoder told the commission. “Corrections will need to be submitted for review by staff, and when corrections are approved and variances have been granted by the Board of Zoning Appeals, the plat will need to be accepted by the Board of Works prior to approval and signing of the plat by staff on behalf of Plan Commission.”
As such, she recommended that the commission grant primary approval of the subdivision request, with the following conditions:
1. The commission acknowledges and approves the subdivision with 40 feet of right of way along Marilyn Avenue and 29 feet of right of way along Mayflower Place, where 50 feet is required for local/residential streets, with a roadway/utility easement to be added to the entire Mayflower Place frontage to address existing encroachments.
2. The following deficiencies require approval by the Board of Zoning Appeals prior to the granting of secondary subdivision approval:
• A 7-foot rear building setback for Lot 1, where 25 feet is required;
• A 5,663-square-foot lot area for Lot 2, where 8,000 square feet of lot area is required;
• A 48.18-foot lot frontage for Lot 2, where 66’ is required;
• A 6-foot side building setback for Lot 2, where 8’ is required;
• Driveway access will be limited to one driveway per lot;
• All identified plat corrections shall be made and submitted to staff for review and approval;
• The final plat shall include all easements dimensioned and identified to their specific use, including all existing easements and all required new easements; and
• After the identified corrections are made and reviewed, the plat shall be accepted by the Board of Works prior to final approval and signing of the plat.
The commission’s members agreed with Yoder’s recommendations, and the requested two-lot minor residential subdivision received unanimous primary approval with the included conditions.
MCKEE’S FAREWELL
In other business, commission members said farewell to commission president Jim McKee, who attended his final meeting Tuesday.
McKee, a Republican Goshen City Councilman representing District 1, has long served as the council’s appointed representative on the commission.
However, McKee recently announced that he will be resigning from his council seat Sept. 8, as he has purchased a home outside of his district and thus will no longer be able to serve as councilman for District 1.
“Jim has been the council’s representative to the commission, so the council will need to appoint a replacement at some point,” Yoder said of McKee’s exit. “Jim is moving away from his district, so he’s giving up his council seat. This is his last meeting at the Plan Commission, and we do thank him very much for his dedicated service.”
