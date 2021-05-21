Arbor Day was marked on calendars nearly a month ago, on April 30.
Of course, there is no reason to celebrate trees only that one day. So, as luck would have it, we are continuing to showcase trees in Goshen for about another month, by showcasing the art of some young students.
In April, third grade students – and a few second and fourth grade students – from Chamberlain and Chandler Elementary Schools spent some time learning and thinking about trees. The art teachers at both schools then helped them to create drawings and paintings of trees, working with the theme of “Trees Are Pretty”.
The results were made with chalk, marker, pencil, crayon, paint, buttons, yarn, cotton, pipe-cleaners, and even a few rhinestones. The tree-art which these students made is not merely renditions of “what a tree looks like”; this art tells us something about how trees make these students feel, how they are affected by trees, how they see trees affecting the world around them, how they see the world, and how they would like the world to be.
Also, they show us how pretty trees really are.
These trees are available for all of us to see until mid-June, because ten downtown businesses have graciously agreed to display them. The businesses where this tree art can be enjoyed are Los Primos Restaurant, Maple City Market, Fables Bookstore, Universal Tamal, The Nut Shoppe, Imagination Spot, The Electric Brew, JoJo’s Pretzels, TG Music/Mimsy, and Shirley’s Popcorn.
Be sure to look for the display whenever you visit one of these places, or maybe stop into one of them for the first time to take a look.
The Goshen Tree Board spent time looking at the more than 80 submissions of art. The Tree Board then selected 24 which it felt were especially interesting works. These 24 pieces can be viewed online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/W8NYJM , where the public is invited to vote for a favorite.
The top ten vote-receivers will be awarded a gift certificate donated by the sponsoring businesses. Additionally, JoJo’s Pretzels is donating one pretzel for each of the students in the third grade classes at Chamberlain and Chandler Elementary Schools. Please check out the link, and vote on the art by Wednesday, June 26.
I feel like there is a really interesting convergence of interests in this project, bringing schools, students, teachers, businesses, and the City together. It’s a representative sample of the various groups of people who are necessary for our 45 By 45 Tree Canopy Goal to succeed.
In other words, for us to reach the goal of providing tree shade to 45% of the City by 2045, we are going to need collaborations from these groups of people – as well as many others.
Seeing the beautiful trees which our children have imagined can inspire the rest of us to notice the trees around us. The art can help us to appreciate how trees define our space, soften our city landscapes, and help us to shift perspectives.
In this student art, I see the urban forest which these kids see and hope for – and that forest is often filled with people, homes, food, animals, action, fun, and a lot of color. That is a vision worth working towards because it points to a sustainable and sustaining home community. The fact that so many entities and businesses came together to support the work of these students suggests – to me – that many people also intuit the goodness of this vision. Not only are we supporting the students; we’re supporting the vision.
That makes sense. Art is about vision – the artist wants others to see and feel what she or he sees and feels. As we look at these artistic trees, we should feel proud of what our children are revealing to us. They are seeing a world of vibrant possibilities. We can be encouraged to help bring their vision to life. There is not much which is more precious.
Take some time to look at what these students are seeing; please go and see their art. Sometimes, it takes a moment to appreciate the details, but they are worth paying attention to. Our children are seeing the trees and the forest. They are pretty, and they are spectacular.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.