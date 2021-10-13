DR. WALLACE: I am in my second year of college and am struggling to manage my time due to the many responsibilities I have on my plate. I am currently taking four different academic courses, working part time and am a member of a sorority on campus that demands a great deal of commitment. Outside of these things, my friends are always inviting me to parties and events that are fun, but that usually run all night long and leave me feeling exhausted.
Taking care of my mental and physical health has always been an important value of mine, but lately I have not had time to exercise consistently and I am getting less than six hours of sleep per night. I’m 19 and I know I’m in the prime of my physical life, but I still am concerned as to how I can best take control of my health and maintain my responsibilities without compromising my social life. — Not Enough Time, via email
NOT ENOUGH TIME: Many college students make the mistake of neglecting their health, and the consequences ultimately catch up to them in time. I would like to commend you for recognizing that something in your life needs to change for you to have the time necessary to take care of yourself and be a whole and healthy person.
My advice is to evaluate all the responsibilities that are currently on your plate and make sure that they are all things that you consider worthy of pursuing. If they are, and there is nothing that you feel you can cut back on, then I would recommend re-imagining and redefining your social life. By this I mean no longer accepting your friends’ spontaneous invitations to go on a late-night adventure. While that may seem terribly harsh, it doesn’t mean that your nights of fun have to be over. Instead, try scheduling going to parties or having nights out with your friends in advance so that you can manage your other responsibilities around these social activities and prepare for what is to come.
Taking the above advice will likely entail becoming intentional about devoting some of your nights to socializing and devoting others entirely to your responsibilities. Create a schedule that includes everything you need to do in order to manage your many commitments and to take care of your health, and with the time that is left over, plan some exciting things to do with your friends that you can look forward to and feel good about.
I understand that the idea of planning time to socialize and have fun may initially seem limiting and unnecessary, but I am confident that by doing so, you will begin to experience more stability in your life, and better health too.
Dr. Robert Wallace will answer questions from readers in this column. Email him at rwallace@galesburg.net.
