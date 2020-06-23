GOSHEN — A request to help Middlebury-area residents pay for sewer hookups to the town got a cool reception from the Elkhart County Stormwater Board Monday.
The board noted that the Middlebury Town Council has refused to join the Greater Elkhart County Stormwater Partnership. That group consists of the cities of Elkhart and Goshen, the county government and the Town of Bristol. The goal of the group is to improve the quality of stormwater that runs off of land into municipal wastewater systems. The plan to control the runoff is known as MS4. Separating storm and sanitary sewer lines and adding stormwater detention facilities has been utilized by the partnership.
The MS4 program imposes a fee of $15 on each residence in each membership area and $15 per 3,600 feet of hard surface areas for businesses.
Miranda Cripe, president of the Middlebury Town Council, asked for the assistance, saying the town would like to extend municipal sewer service to Westlake Estates subdivision, which is on the south side of U.S. 20 and across the highway from Northridge High School.
She said the Town Council has been wanting to extend sewer service to that area for a long time. There are 75 to 80 homes in the subdivision.
“With the reconstruction of U.S. 20 it is the perfect time for us to do that,” Cripe said.
The plan is to extend water and sewer service along U.S. 20 to C.R. 35 and then into the subdivision.
The estimated cost for the project is $6 million, Cripe said. The town will pursue funding from the State Revolving Fund, but that fund and grants will not pay for individual connections for residents.
“So, that will be on their dime and that is what we are asking consideration for,” Cripe said.
The cost for individual hookups will vary, she added, but a study found the average cost would be an estimated $6,084. She said the Town Council is asking the Stormwater Board to fund $5,000 per property.
Town Manager Mary Cripe said, “What we are trying to do is minimize the cost for residents.”
Not only will the subdivision residents have connection fees, but town residents in general will be faced with a 28% rate hike for sanitary sewer service and 15% for water.
Most subdivision residents already are hooked up to municipal water, according to Mary Cripe, and they pay a 30% surcharge for water service because they are not town residents. So, annexation is an option.
She explained that the goal is to hire a contractor to hook up all the residences to the sewer system instead of having each resident do so independently. She said without the sewer connections the town will not be able to afford to undertake the project.
Asked by board members why the Town Council has not joined the MS4 program, Miranda Cripe said, “We have been reluctant to impose fees on some of our industrial partners,” she said. “They help us out a lot. They put money toward projects for us. We just hate to mar that relationship with them. It has also been an attraction for new industrial business to locate there because they don’t have those fees.”
She added that the Town Council has not completely ruled out joining the partnership. She invited the board to send someone to a council meeting to discuss the issue.
“I personally think they should be part of MS4,” said County Surveyor Phil Barker, who is a member of the stormwater board. “I sympathize with not wanting to upset your neighbors, your manufacturing neighbors, but at the same time they contribute a lot to what we are trying to deal with.”
County Commissioner Mike Yoder said, “If you were part of MS4 this would be a slam dunk ‘yes.’”
The board members suggested the Town Council reconsider its lack of membership in the partnership and agreed to the request to have someone attend a council meeting and explain the MS4 program.
“It is about the greater good,” Barker said. “You do this for water quality. At some point you have to start addressing it.”
