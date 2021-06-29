NAPPANEE — The recent storms created damage in Nappanee and issues for some residents who had storm water backup in their basements.
Both were addressed at Monday’s Board of Public Works and Safety meeting. Street Superintendent Brent Warren reported with back-to-back weekend storms, the street department crews are working hard to clean up brush. He said they had done “an outstanding job” on Monday but knew there was still “a lot out there.”
Warren said they were aware that a holiday weekend is coming up and would do their best to get everything out of resident’s way before the weekend.
Mayor Phil Jenkins said residents on Woodview Drive had expressed appreciation and complimented the department for how quickly they got the damage from the storm cleaned up, and the mayor thanked the city employees for their hard work.
Fire Chief Don Lehman informed the board the storm damage was reported to the National Weather Service, and a team came to take pictures and documented the damage. Jenkins said there was “evidence of significant damage” from Lincoln Street to County Road 150 and expressed interest in the National Weather Service’s findings.
Water and Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber addressed concerns and rumors about storm water backups in resident’s homes over the weekend. He acknowledged several rounds of heavy rains caused some backups and said the staff was “very proactive in the early stages in turning the new plant on and increasing the flow of the existing plant.”
Gerber said for 20 hours straight they treated eight million gallons a day — which is maximum capacity for both facilities.
“When we get that much rainfall in the amounts we did in a short period of time there’s going to be backups — we can’t really control that,” Gerber said. “There are rumors floating around town that the pumps were not turned on. That’s not factual—the pumps were running the entire time so we can put to rest that rumor.”
Gerber said the city received 5.3 inches of rain over the weekend and Saturday at 1 a.m. they received 2.21 inches in 45 minutes.
“That’s a gully washer,” he said. “No matter how big you build a plant you’re going to get problems with that much rain in that amount of time.”
Gerber asked for anyone who had backups to please call the office so that they can investigate why it happened and try to figure out how to make it better. Also, if residents have damage they should report it to their insurance company and if the city has any involvement, city officials will communicate with the insurance company.
Mayor Jenkins also thanked the wastewater treatment plant staff for their work.
“The plant is a new system but it’s doing everything it’s supposed to do,” Jenkins said. “It can’t handle everything, especially that amount in such a short amount of time, but we’ll continue to do everything we can to alleviate any issues.”
BUSINESS REQUEST
Arlin Hochstetler of B & B Roofing was present at the meeting with a request for alley closures and dumpsters for work he’s doing at the old Martin Hardware Store on Market Street. That building will be the future home of Neighbors Mercantile.
Hochstetler told the board they’d be sandblasting the west side of the building so would need to have equipment in the alley and have the alley closed 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. probably next week. He said his subcontractor moved the date up, he wasn’t expecting it to happen until mid-August.
He said later on he would need a place for dumpsters in the south alley. In addition, he said they’d be removing siding from the east side of the building but that alley is owned by Key Bank so he knows he needs to get their permission.
Street Superintendent Brent Warren said the alley has a “fair amount of traffic” but would try to coordinate with other businesses.
Jenkins said the city wanted to be sensitive to other businesses along the alley but also wanted to encourage building improvements. He told Hochstetler the city would need a certificate of insurance with the city named on the insurance. Hochstetler said he could get that the next day.
The board approved his request with the stipulation that Hochstetler coordinate with Warren, keep lines of communication open with neighboring businesses and get the required insurance.
ELDER HAUS SENIOR CENTER
The Elder Haus Senior Center van is once again operational. Jenkins said masks are required for those riding the vans since they were purchased with grant funds from the Indiana Department of Transportation. The senior center facility will reopen July 6.
Jenkins said everyone’s had the opportunity to get a vaccination so they can reopen the senior center.
“We are looking forward to having a fully functioning facility again,” he said.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
• Approved paying pay application #6 for Water Infrastructure Project Division C — water main replacement for $145,181.59.
• Approved a new sewer connection for 1106 Blackstone Blvd.
• Approved an inspection fee for allowing perimeter tile around a house at 604 S. Madison St. to safeguard against water getting in the basement. There is no nearby storm sewer to connect to.
• Welcomed Todd Nunemaker on his first day as new city planner.
• Heard it was Don Lehman’s first day as official fulltime fire chief.
• Heard the city was ready for 4th of July fireworks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.